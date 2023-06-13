Peak Oil Demand Is Coming Soon for Transportation
For more than a century, two trends in global transportation have been relentless: humanity’s desire for more cars and the consumption of ever-more oil to fuel them. The second part, at least, may finally be coming to an end.
By 2027, electric vehicles will force a reversal to the era of rising demand for oil used in transportation, according to a new forecast by analysts at BloombergNEF. For areas outside of transportation — such as plastics, petrochemicals, manufacturing and agriculture — oil demand will continue to rise with no end in sight. But by 2029, BNEF expects the stark shift to EVs to outweigh all else and bring total demand to its apex.
Oil analysts have spent years grappling with the impact from the transitioning to electric vehicles, and have often been proven wrong. Small differences in assumptions about EV adoption can shift predictions by years. But a growing consensus is emerging that peak oil for transportation is within sight. Four charts from BloombergNEF’s 2023 EV Outlook show where demand has already entered terminal decline and where lingering uncertainty remains.
Road transportation has been the biggest driver of oil demand ever since Henry Ford made cars cheap and affordable to the masses. Today the open road is responsible for nearly half of the world’s oil consumption. And as the auto fleet electrifies, its share of the overall oil market will diminish to roughly a third of the market in 2040 and a quarter in 2050.
Electric vehicles on the road right now are already displacing demand for more than 1.5 million barrels of oil a day. Battery-powered options are becoming competitive with internal combustion in more categories, and each new segment narrows the market for future oil sales. Global sales of cars powered by oil peaked six years ago, and the handoff to batteries is accelerating. Last year saw EV sales increase 62% worldwide — nearly doubling in China, Australia and Japan, and more than tripling in India and Southeast Asia.
Price parity between battery and combustion came first for new buses and two and three-wheelers, which are now roughly 21% and 27% battery-operated worldwide, respectively. Now price parity is starting to be achieved for the most consequential segment of all: passenger cars and trucks. By the end of the decade, electrified passenger vehicles will help quadruple the amount of oil avoided by EVs to roughly 6 million barrels a day, according to BloombergNEF. The forecasters see no recovery from that.
The shift from growth to shrinkage for oil demand will be geographically uneven. Demand for oil used in road transport has already peaked in the US and Europe, according to BloombergNEF, and it will top out in China next year. The market for internal combustion engines continues to grow in India, Australia and South Korea for years to come.
In another decade, however, the oil phase-out will leave no major region of the world unaffected. The following chart shows BloombergNEF’s forecast for annual change in oil demand, by region, beginning next year. The area shaded in gray shows the final years of rising net demand for oil used in transportation.
BloombergNEF analysts caution that the 2023 outlook, whose scenarios presume today’s energy policies will continue, could be underestimating how quickly demand will shift. Roughly 68% of world’s emissions now fall under government-backed “net-zero” targets to offset all emissions by 2050, which isn’t possible under current regulations.
“New policies are likely to expedite ‘peak oil demand’ and push the outlook for consumption lower,” the analysts wrote. “As the biggest consumer of oil, and one with several options to decarbonize, the future for road fuel demand is likely to decline even further than our Economic Transition Scenario suggests.”
Peak Everything
Here are some related milestone projected in the BNEF 2023 Electric Vehicle Outlook:
- Peak internal combustion engine sales: 2017
- Peak road demand for oil in the US: 2019
- Peak road demand for oil in Europe: 2022
- Peak road demand for oil in China: 2024
- Peak gasoline: 2027
- Peak oil from transportation: 2027
- Peak diesel: 2029
- Peak oil (all uses): 2029
- Equivalent of transport fuel avoided by EVs in 2030: 12%
- Equivalent of transport fuel avoided in 2035: 24%
- Equivalent of transport fuel avoided in 2040: 39%
- Oil avoided with US IRA bill: 430K b/d per day by 2040
