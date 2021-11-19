PD&MS to Create up to 80 Jobs in Aberdeen
Engineering and construction firm PD&MS has announced that up to 80 jobs will be created in Aberdeen after the company landed a “significant” North Sea contract.
PD&MS outlined that it will carry out a range of engineering modifications and execute offshore construction on Dana Petroleum’s Triton and Western Isles FPSO assets as part of the new deal, which is due to run for an initial three years. The contract also includes an option to extend to five years, PD&MS highlighted. Neither PD&MS nor Dana Petroleum published a direct value for the contract.
“This contract with Dana Petroleum underpins our leading market position,” Liam O’Neil, PD&MS’ chief operating officer, said in a company statement.
“We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Dana to unlock maximum efficiencies through delivery of safe, predictable and sustainable solutions,” he added in the statement.
“We have an extensive track record of delivering right-sized and innovative modification projects across the full asset lifecycle and combining this with our well established decarbonization expertise and experience means we are very well placed to deliver lower carbon and lower cost modifications to Dana over the term of the contract,” O’Neil went on to say.
Commenting on the deal, Eiko van Dalen, the chief operating officer at Dana Petroleum, said, “we are really pleased to award this contract to PD&MS”.
“It represents an opportunity to build a new partnership together. Our aim is to offer clarity and commitment to our supply chain partners through a series of three-year contracts, all of which include options for extension,” he added.
“Taken together, they represent a GBP 71 million ($95.8 million) commitment to the regional economy over the next three years,” van Dalen continued.
Back in May, PD&MS announced that it planned to increase its workforce with 75 new hires across Scotland and the UK in the next 12 months after purchasing Synergie Environ Ltd for an undisclosed sum. In May last year, PD&MS revealed that a contract extension with Shell would secure jobs on a number of North Sea assets.
