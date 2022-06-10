PDC Energy Gets Green Light for Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan
PDC Energy, an independent exploration and production company, has received approval from the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) for its Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan (OGDP) permit application.
PDC noted that the Kenosha oil and gas development plan encompasses 69 wells on three pads in rural Weld County, Colorado. This marks an important next step as PDC further increases its permitted inventory by another rig year and solidifies drilling and completion activity well into 2024. The company will soon have over 550 permits and drilled and uncompleted wells (DUCs).
“PDC has demonstrated its leadership with our stakeholders in the community and regulatory agencies with the Kenosha OGDP approval. Our team has done a tremendous job working with COGCC leadership and staff and we appreciate the collaborative relationship we have with them as we permit under the new regulations. Kenosha is the second OGDP we have approved and we look forward to furthering approvals with our Guanella Comprehensive Area Plan, Broe, and other OGDPs,” said David Lillo, Senior Vice President of Operations.
The company has already closed on its core Wattenberg acquisition, Great Western, in early May.
In the Wattenberg Field, PDC Energy expects to invest $775-$825 million for 2022 to run a three rig program and one full-time plus an intermittent completion crew. The drilling and completion activity will be conducted primarily on the Summit, Kersey, and the newly acquired Great Western Range acreage. PDC expects to spud and complete 150 to 175 wells in 2022.
In the Delaware Basin, the company recently finished its 2022 completion program and is running one full-time drilling rig. Capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $175 million for 16 spuds and 20 completions.
PDC anticipates 2022 capital investments of $950 to $1 billion to generate between 235,000 and 250,000 Boe per day and 78,000 to 83,000 Bbls per day, after incorporating the Great Western capital and volumes beginning in May.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- OSM Offshore To Modify Equinor Heidrun B FSU
- Laredo Energy VI Explores Sale Worth Up to $1B
- TotalEnergies Takes Vantage Drillship For Work Off West Africa
- Pioneering Spirit Delivers Decommissioned Valhall Facilities
- Empyrean Decides To Move Along With Topaz Drilling
- Equinor Signs LNG Deal with Cheniere
- DeepOcean Hires Battery-Powered Subsea Construction Vessel
- LNG Exports In E. Guinea Could Be Key To European Energy Security
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Vaalco Makes Significant Find Offshore Gabon
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Stock Prices Show Climate Divide Between US And Europe
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers