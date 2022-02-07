PDC Energy Adds Pamela Butcher To The Board

PDC Energy has continued its board refreshment with the naming of Pamela Butcher as a new director.

U.S. independent oil and gas company, PDC Energy, has named Pamela Butcher to its board of directors on February 2, 2022. This is a continued process of refreshing the board of directors.

Butcher brings nearly 40 years of leadership experience in the chemical industry, most recently as CEO, President, and Chief Operating Officer at Pilot Chemical Corp., a position she retired from in January 2021.

Before Pilot, Butcher worked 29 years for Dow Inc. (formerly known as The Dow Chemical Company) in a variety of executive positions of increasing responsibility.

"We're extremely fortunate to welcome Pam to the PDC board. Her incredible knowledge of, and executive leadership experience in the chemical industry offers tremendous perspective on ESG and sustainability matters, making her a valuable resource to our Board," says Non-executive Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Environmental, Social, Nominating, and Governance Committee, Mark Ellis.

"Pam's addition not only builds on our refreshment initiatives of 2021, but adds respected diversity of thought, experience, and industry that further enhances the board-level oversight of PDC while aligning with shareholder value creation," he added.

During 2021, the company's board refreshment initiatives resulted in the addition of two new directors. Including Butcher, seven of eight directors are independent, five of which represent new additions since 2020. Further, three directors are either female and/or self-identify as underrepresented minorities.

Butcher's appointment comes almost a full year after Diana L. Sands was appointed to the board, on February 22, 2021.

Sands was joined by Carlos A. Sabater who was confirmed during the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2021.

Sands held senior executive finance and governance positions across multiple industries. Before joining PDC, Sands served as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Office of Internal Governance and Administration at The Boeing Company, a position she retired from in 2020.

Sabater joined PDC from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited where, during a 40-year career, he held various senior leadership and operational roles, including CEO for both the U.S. and global audit practices. He retired from Deloitte as Senior Global Partner in 2020.

