Partners in Israel's Leviathan Field to Build $568MM Third Pipeline

Chevron Corp. and its Israeli partners in the Leviathan project have agreed to invest about $568 million for the development of a third pipeline serving the gas field.

The subsea conveyor “will allow expansion of the maximum gas supply capacity from the Leviathan project to INGL’s [Israel Natural Gas Lines Ltd.] transmission system from approx. 1.2 BCF [billion cubic feet] per day to approx. 1.4 BCF per day, from mid-2025”, Leviathan’s majority developer NewMed Energy said in a filing with the Israel Securities Authority on Sunday.

NewMed owns 45.34 percent of the 127.41-square mile Leviathan natural gas reservoir offshore Israel, which it says is the largest in the Mediterranean with 22.9 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas. Chevron Mediterranean Ltd, which entered the Leviathan consortium following a merger that gave the USA global giant full ownership of Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd in 2020, holds 39.66 percent. Ratio Energy has a 15 percent stake.

Following an investment of $3.75 billion for the initial development of the field, Leviathan began producing December 2019 and has reached 423.78 Bcf in annual output capacity. Leviathan “since has become a cornerstone of gas supply in Israel, Egypt and Jordan”, NewMed says on its website.

The field posted natural gas sales of 402.59 Bcf in 2022, according to NewMed’s annual report.

Leviathan has two operating pipelines stretching a total of 74.56 miles through which output from the project’s four subsea wells is transported to an offshore platform that processes the gas.

The three partners are expanding the project to serve customers in Europe and Asia. “While the current development is strictly based on the Israeli natural gas grid and on a pipeline network, Phase B of the project is expected to include a significant liquefaction component, that will expand Leviathan's customer base beyond the Eastern Mediterranean, to Europe and the Far East”, NewMed says on its portal. “To that end, commercial negotiations are being held with two existing liquefaction facilities in Egypt, while an option for liquifying natural gas on a floating facility anchored in the Israeli EEZ [exclusive economic zone] is being explored.”

The developers see an opportunity in the shift in gas trade induced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine February 2022. “Many European countries are recently seeking to diversify their natural gas sources, with the aim of reducing the dependency on natural gas from Russia, which led to a significant increase in demand for natural gas, particularly in areas where pipeline can be connected for the transmission of natural gas to Europe, as well as an increase in demand for LNG”, NewMed said in its annual report. “The Partnership, together with its partners in the Leviathan and Aphrodite projects, is examining the impact of such factors on the options for development and/or expansion of its assets.”

In the final investment decision reached by the three partners Thursday, NewMed has committed around $258 million.

“In the Partnership’s estimation, its share in the said budget will be financed from its own resources and its current cash flows”, NewMed said.

It had $83.9 million in available cash as of the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to its quarterly report.

