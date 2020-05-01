Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
Parsley Energy has partnered with Austin, Texas-based RigUp to launch a COVID-19 screening and mitigation program to oil and gas workers at Parsley's job sites in the Permian Basin.
The move follows a successful two week pilot program, with the goal of offering essential workers better access to testing and treatment if they need it, while benefiting from additional tools to help manage the overall health of its workforce and mitigate the risk of exposure on job sites, the company said in a written statement.
"At Parsley, the safety of our employees and contractors is a top priority," Landon Martin, VP of Drilling and Completions at Parsley Energy, said in a written statement. "We were proud to partner with RigUp to execute safe and efficient COVID-19 screening in our field operations. We look forward to expanding the testing capabilities alongside them."
RigUp began offering the program to operators in the Midland/Odessa and San Angelo areas in early April, through a partnership with Houston-based digital health organization imawareTM. The offering includes digital health surveys, at-home or on-site nasal swab testing, daily temperature monitoring, telemedicine consults and follow-up care, and back to work testing.
Pending FDA approval, the offering will expand to include at-home antibody test kits.
In the two weeks since the pilot launched, about 1,000 energy industry workers have been digitally screened, with at least 500 workers physically tested.
"We know that getting access to the testing isn't easy in more rural and remote areas," RigUp Managing Director Leslie Elliott said in a statement. "That's why we created a solution that brings this to where the core of our workforce is, which is the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa, and San Angelo areas. And thanks to imaware's supply of test kits and its partnerships with a network of licensed medical professionals, we're actually able to deliver this solution to job sites across the continental U.S."
RigUp is working with operators to expand the program to its workforce across the oil and gas, solar, wind, and construction industries nationwide in coming weeks.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Gyrodata Sells Directional Drilling Division to Intrepid
- Diamond Files Chapter 11
- Norway Presents Measures to Support Oil and Gas
- Plastics Get More Respect Amid COVID-19
- Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program
- Oil Up as Cuts Start
- Storage Saga Contributes to New Oil Market Chapter
- Joint Venture Team Wins $365MM Mozambique Contract
- $100MM Equinor Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Oil Supply Tsunami Threatens Oklahoma Hub
- Texas Gulf Coast Gains Oil Storage Capacity
- BP Still on to Complete $5.6B Alaska Business Sale
- XTO Energy Extends Offering to Buy Trust Units
- Hamm's Continental Sued Over Failed $200MM Oil Deal
- Energy Turnaround Pro Sees Demand Destruction as Top Issue
- Diamond Offshore CEO Talks Bankruptcy
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- US Rig Count Falls to 465