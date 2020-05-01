Parsley, RigUp Launch Permian COVID-19 Screening Program

Parsley Energy has partnered with Austin, Texas-based RigUp to launch a COVID-19 screening and mitigation program to oil and gas workers at Parsley's job sites in the Permian Basin.

The move follows a successful two week pilot program, with the goal of offering essential workers better access to testing and treatment if they need it, while benefiting from additional tools to help manage the overall health of its workforce and mitigate the risk of exposure on job sites, the company said in a written statement.

"At Parsley, the safety of our employees and contractors is a top priority," Landon Martin, VP of Drilling and Completions at Parsley Energy, said in a written statement. "We were proud to partner with RigUp to execute safe and efficient COVID-19 screening in our field operations. We look forward to expanding the testing capabilities alongside them."

RigUp began offering the program to operators in the Midland/Odessa and San Angelo areas in early April, through a partnership with Houston-based digital health organization imawareTM. The offering includes digital health surveys, at-home or on-site nasal swab testing, daily temperature monitoring, telemedicine consults and follow-up care, and back to work testing.

Pending FDA approval, the offering will expand to include at-home antibody test kits.

In the two weeks since the pilot launched, about 1,000 energy industry workers have been digitally screened, with at least 500 workers physically tested.

"We know that getting access to the testing isn't easy in more rural and remote areas," RigUp Managing Director Leslie Elliott said in a statement. "That's why we created a solution that brings this to where the core of our workforce is, which is the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa, and San Angelo areas. And thanks to imaware's supply of test kits and its partnerships with a network of licensed medical professionals, we're actually able to deliver this solution to job sites across the continental U.S."

RigUp is working with operators to expand the program to its workforce across the oil and gas, solar, wind, and construction industries nationwide in coming weeks.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.