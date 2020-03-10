Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices

Planned activities are now in the context of $30-$35 WTI oil prices for the remainder of the year.

Permian-focused Parsley Energy Inc. has revised its baseline capital budget assumption from a $50 WTI oil price to a $30-35 WTI oil price for the remainder of 2020. It has also started to reduce development activity in 2020.

During January and February, Parsley operated 15 development rigs and five frac spreads on average. On March 6, Parsley dropped to three frac spreads and has approved plans to drop to 12 rigs. The company intends to further reduce its activity in the near-term.

The company was expecting to generate free cash flow of at least $200 million during 2020 at a $50 WTI oil price. However, in the context of $30-$35 WTI oil prices for the remainder of the year, Parsley will now target at least $85 million of free cash flow.

"Parsley is focused on maintaining value for the long term, and this requires short term responses when posed with external attacks and shocks,” Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and CEO, said in a written statement. “We will focus on our rigorous project returns process and will not destroy capital if the commodities tape does not support sufficient returns. This approach worked in the 2015 – 2016 timeframe and will best position us again to emerge from this volatile time on our front foot ready to fight."

Separately, Diamondback Energy Inc. also revised its 2020 plans given recent commodity price volatility. Diamondback is reducing activity immediately from nine completion crews to six and expects to drop two drilling rigs in April 2020 and a third later in the second quarter of 2020. It has already dropped one completion crew as part of its original 2020 plan but is now releasing two more completion crews as a result of the recent and expected oil price weakness, the company said in a statement.

Its drill, complete and equip spend for 2020 is expected to decrease through a lower completed well count and lower expected well costs, and corresponding infrastructure and midstream capital budgets are expected to decrease as well, according to the company.

“Diamondback has never been about growth for growth’s sake, which we have publicly emphasized consistently since 2015,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback. “Because the expected returns of our 2020 program have decreased, we have decided to wait for higher commodity prices to return to growth. We have flexibility on all of our rig and completion crew contracts, and we are well-protected with hedges this year for a majority of our production, all of which will allow us to exit this downturn from a position of strength. The ability to develop resources at best in class efficiencies is clearly a differentiator in challenging environments, and since its inception Diamondback has been a leader in this regard.”

