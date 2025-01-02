Parkland Produces Canada's First Low Carbon Aviation Fuel

Using existing infrastructure, Parkland's Burnaby Refinery has successfully produced approximately 101,000 liters of low carbon aviation fuel by using non-food grade canola and tallow as core feedstocks.

Parkland Corporation said it has produced Canada’s first batch of low carbon aviation fuel at its Burnaby Refinery in British Columbia.

Using existing infrastructure, Parkland’s Burnaby Refinery has successfully produced approximately 101,000 liters of low carbon aviation fuel by using non-food grade canola and tallow as core feedstocks, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said in a news release. The fuel was purchased by Air Canada.

With appropriate certification across the full supply chain, low carbon aviation fuel (LCAF) has the potential to be classified as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Parkland noted.

“Parkland is thrilled to demonstrate its leadership and proven expertise at the Burnaby Refinery by becoming the first company to produce low carbon aviation fuel in Canada,” Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President at Parkland, said. “Thanks to the vision and skill of our team, the leadership of the Government of British Columbia and Air Canada, Canadians can see the possibility of flying with Canadian-made low carbon fuel. This pilot project demonstrates how constructive incentives can spur Canadian production of low carbon aviation fuel”.

“This represents our first commercial purchase of Canadian-produced low carbon aviation fuel,” Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau said. “Currently, the Canadian airline industry is dependent on international imports of low carbon fuels, making Parkland’s accomplishment a critical first step in creating domestic supply. Air Canada is actively pursuing efforts to mitigate its greenhouse gas emissions and LCAF and SAF are a critical component of our multifaceted approach to reducing our impact on the environment and promoting environmental sustainability in our operations. We encourage all levels of government to support the development of a competitive low carbon aviation fuel or SAF industry and production market in Canada with balanced, supporting policies”.

Low carbon aviation fuel has lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions than conventional jet fuel and can be used in existing aircraft without modification, Parkland said, adding that the fuel can play an essential role in supporting Canada’s 2050 net-zero targets through incentives and ongoing government support.

"I want to congratulate Parkland on this groundbreaking initiative that aligns with our government's climate goals and the urgency in which we must address climate change," Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "British Columbia leads the way in incentivizing innovation to reduce emissions across many sectors, and Parkland continues to be an outstanding partner and role model for biofuel producers”.

Parkland describes itself as an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. The company provides renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing, and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline and the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada’s climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to the release.

New President for North America Named

Meanwhile, Parkland has named its current Chief Financial Officer Marcel Teunissen as its new President for North America, responsible for Canadian and U.S. operations.

The appointment will be effective Jan. 1, 2025, Parkland said in a separate statement.

“Parkland takes a thoughtful approach to senior executive development and progression,” Parkland President and CEO Bob Espey said. “Marcel has been Parkland’s Chief Financial Officer since 2020. During this time, he has demonstrated tremendous business acumen and proven he is a progressive and exceptional leader. I am delighted he will lead our Canadian and US businesses and have confidence that, under his leadership they will contribute strongly to the Company’s continued growth”.

Parkland has also named Brad Monaco as Interim Chief Financial Officer with the same effectivity date.

