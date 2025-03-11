Parkland Begins Strategic Review; Open to Possible Sale

'During this process, the company will analyze and evaluate its business strategy and optimization opportunities, while also considering value maximization alternatives which are in the best interests of all shareholders'.

Parkland Corporation’s board said it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives “to identify opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders,” which may include a potential sale of the company.

The review will be led by a special committee, composed solely of independent directors, Parkland said in a statement.

“During this process, the company will analyze and evaluate its business strategy and optimization opportunities, while also considering value maximization alternatives which are in the best interests of all shareholders,” according to the statement.

“This may include, but is not limited to, asset divestments, acquisitions, transformative business combinations and a sale of the company,” the company said.

Parkland said it has engaged Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. and BofA Securities as its financial advisors for the strategic review.

“Parkland cautions that there are no guarantees that the strategic review process will result in a transaction or if a transaction is undertaken, as to its terms or timing,” according to the statement.

Parkland President and CEO Bob Espey said, "In 2024, our combined retail and commercial businesses demonstrated resilience in a challenging environment. While the Refinery and USA segments fell short of our expectations, partly due to unfavorable external market factors, our continued focus on operational excellence and serving our customers, combined with higher expected composite utilization of the Burnaby Refinery, gives me confidence in our 2025 guidance”.

"Parkland’s board remains committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders,” Michael Jennings, Chair of Parkland’s Board of Directors, said. “While we are confident in the tremendous value-creating potential of our business, strategic plan, and management’s ability to execute, the current share price does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of the company. As a result, our board believes the strategic review is a necessary step to explore opportunities to maximize value creation for all shareholders. We are openly inviting Simpson Oil to rejoin the company’s board and participate on the Special Committee”.

In February, Parkland’s largest shareholder Simpson Oil Limited, with a 19.8 percent stake, released an open letter urging the company to undergo a strategic review due to its “ongoing weak performance” that raises “significant concerns about the effectiveness of its current strategy and leadership”.

“Parkland's current strategy, including its 2028 financial targets, have yet to gain market confidence or provide a clearly defined path to shareholder value,” Simpson Oil said in the letter. “We are exploring all available options in pursuit of a pathway to value for the shareholders of the company. In the coming weeks, we will provide details of our recommendations”.

Parkland describes itself as an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas.

“In addition to meeting our customers' needs for essential fuels, Parkland provides a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact, including manufacturing and blending renewable fuels, ultra-fast [electric vehicle] charging, a variety of solutions for carbon credits and renewables, and solar power,” the company said.

“With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance,” Parkland said.

