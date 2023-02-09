PAO Novatek Issues Notice of Intended Delisting from LSE

PAO Novatek has issued a notice of intended delisting from the London Stock Exchange.

“In connection with the actual suspension of trading of the company’s depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, [PAO Novatek] hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of the company’s global depositary receipts issued under Regulation S, ISIN US6698881090 and a request to the London Stock Exchange to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market,” the company said in a statement posted on its website on February 7.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 5.2.8, March 7 will be the last day of listing for the GDRs on the LSE, PAO Novatek noted in the statement, adding that the LSE listing cancellation becomes effective at 8.00 am (GMT) on March 8.

Following the LSE listing cancellation, PAO Novatek will continue listing its shares on the regulated market of the Moscow Exchange, the company said in the statement. The GDR program remains in force and is operational and GDR holders may exercise their rights under the securities subject to applicable Russian law, PAO Novatek outlined in the statement.

On March 3, 2022, the LSE issued a Russia related sanctions update, which revealed that the LSE had suspended the admission to trading of several instruments, which included PAO Novatek.

“Further to recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the instruments listed … in accordance with Rule 1510 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange, with immediate effect,” the LSE update noted.

Largest Independent NatGas Producer in Russia

PAO Novatek describes itself as the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. Upstream activities of the company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, according to the company’s website, which notes that this is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80 percent of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15 percent of the world’s gas production.

The company’s hydrocarbon production, including shares in production of joint ventures, was 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, according to PAO Novatek’s website. This figure stood at 1.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day back in 2021, the site highlighted.

As of December 31, 2022, total SEC proved reserves, including the company’s proportionate share in joint ventures, aggregated 17.57 billion barrels of oil equivalent, according to the company’s site. This was said to include 2.43 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 194 million metric tons of liquid hydrocarbons. PAO Novatek’s site outlined that total proved reserves increased by 7.1 percent as compared to year-end 2021. This represented a reserve replacement ratio of 282 percent for the year, the site pointed out.

Viktor Girya Discovery

In December last year, PAO Novatek announced that its subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 had completed testing of the first prospecting well within the Bukharinskiy license area adjacent to the company’s Trekhbugorniy license area in the Gydan Peninsula.

The work discovered a new gas condensate field, which was confirmed by the relevant opinion from the State Reserves Commission, PAO Novatek noted in a company statement at the time. The new field, which was dubbed Viktor Girya, is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 52 billion cubic meters of natural gas and two million tons of liquids under the Russian reserve reporting standards, the company highlighted.

“With this discovery, the company will expand its resource base in the Gydan Peninsula with the view to subsequently putting the field into efficient production under the development of its prospective projects,” PAO Novatek said in a company statement at the time.

In the statement, PAO Novatek revealed that the discovered field was named after an “outstanding geologist”.

“He was among those who founded Novatek, making a significant contribution to the exploration and development of the company’s vast natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons reserves in Yamal and Gydan,” the company said in the statement back in December.

