Pantheon Wraps Up Alkaid Well Drilling, Readies For Flow Testing

Pantheon Resources has concluded drilling operations at the Alkaid #2 well on the Alaska North Slope and is getting everything ready for stimulation and flow testing.

The company reached a total measured depth of 14,300 feet (ft) which includes a lateral length of 5,300 ft. A 5 ½ inch liner has been run, set, cemented at the bottom, and tested for integrity. Faced with inflationary costs and supply chain pressures, Pantheon kept its first horizontal well on the North Slope below future production wells that are targeting lateral length of +/- 8,000 ft.

Analysis of the logging while drilling (LWD) and gas chromatograph readings indicate that the improved reservoir parameters encountered in the vertical pilot hole have continued or improved in the horizontal well bore. This data further confirms the accuracy of Pantheon's geological models and provides the company with greater confidence to predict reservoir tops and bottoms. Initial analysis indicates significant improvements in reservoir quality which has the potential to lead to upgrades of the current resource estimates for all targeted horizons.

The quality of data received from the well has been extremely high and the company will assess the flow test and other well data before making a final decision on winter 2022/23 operations program.

Future operations at Alkaid #2 involve demobilizing the Nabors Rig 105 and moving in a smaller completion rig to undertake the extended completion operations of perforating and stimulating the horizontal section approximately every 165 ft and will necessitate +/- 30 separate perforation and stimulation stages.

After the completion, long-term production testing will utilize a modular production kit capable of separating any oil, gas, or water from the production stream before trucking this oil to a nearby production unit for sale.

Pantheon added that it was currently in the process of applying for its ordinary share capital to trade on the OTC Market's OTCQX trading platform in the United States. The OTCQX is the top tier of the three marketplaces for the OTC trading of stocks and will allow U.S. investors greater ability to access the company's Ordinary Shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours. The company is not seeking fundraising in conjunction with this process.

"I am incredibly proud of the result so far and the superb work of our team. The first development well in any new area can sometimes yield surprises as we never really know what wellbore conditions to expect over such a long distance, and hence I am delighted we reached 5,300 ft without incident, an important milestone for me because it exceeded my personal goal of one mile. This latest operation appears to reinforce the accuracy of our geological modeling, giving me great confidence in our modeling of the other, even larger, projects in our 100% owned portfolio," said Bob Rosenthal, Technical Director.

"We have achieved another important milestone in demonstrating our ability to successfully drill a long lateral well. Globally, conditions for drilling oil and gas wells are challenging at present, with strong oil prices driving record demand for drilling and support services, resulting in higher costs and supply chain issues across the industry; so today's news is extra special for us.”

"Each milestone that Pantheon achieves translates into a reduction in risk and increased confidence in the potential of the large resource discovered to date. As always, we must remind investors that despite the positive results so far, a definitive assessment of the commerciality of the well cannot be made until flow testing has occurred. Our successes over the past couple of years continue to attract interest from U.S.-based investors. Upgrading to the OTCQX will be an important step in allowing greater flexibility in trading, particularly for U.S. investors," added Jay Cheatham, CEO.

