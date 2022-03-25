Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates

Pantheon Resources has seen encouraging results at the Theta West #1 location during testing of the Lower Basin Floor Fan (LBFF). The company believes that the high-quality oil flows support, and likely exceed, its pre-drill resource estimates of 1.2 billion barrels of oil.

As with previous testing operations on the North Slope, the primary objectives of the LBFF test was to confirm oil quality, to confirm oil movability, and to confirm reservoir deliverability. All of these objectives were achieved in this initial testing operation. The company has now suspended testing of the LBFF formation due to the onset of a severe storm in the area.

After the initial encouraging oil flow rates, the Theta West #1 well was shut in due to the arrival of the storm. The well flowed high quality, light 35.5-38.5 degree API gravity oil at rates that averaged over 57 barrels of oil per day (bopd) with peak rates exceeding 100 bopd over 2.5 days. Over the final day before shut-in, the well was averaging approximately 59 bopd. Significantly, this rate meets the company’s pre-drill expectations, confirms the presence, quality, and mobility of light sweet crude oil. Testing operations are now suspended due to the extreme weather, with a possibility that testing may resume if the conditions improve before the conclusion of the Arctic operating season.

Theta West #1 encountered 950 feet (ft) of oil in the LBFF of which only three small sections of this large zone were tested. Importantly, the results confirm the extension of the oil accumulation over a 10.5-mile distance from Talitha #A to Theta West.

The Theta West LBFF has now been proven as an extensive oil reservoir that Pantheon can image and map with high confidence on its proprietary 3D seismic data. As for all new oilfield discoveries, ultimate commerciality will require long-term production testing.

"As was the case with our testing operation on the Shelf Margin Deltaic at Talitha, extreme weather conditions have interrupted testing Theta West. Crucially, however, we have collected enough data to confirm our expectations that we have discovered, and now appraised, an extensive resource which we believe meets or exceeds our pre-drill estimates,” Jay Cheatham, CEO, said.

“We are very excited by this result at Theta West. This well is a successful 10.5-mile step-out from the LBFF oil-bearing interval at Talitha. The test result confirms a vast oil resource and also confirms our geologic model. Its proximity to infrastructure gives Pantheon a strategic advantage over other greenfield projects.”

“After confirming the oil resource over this large area, our focus will now shift to proving the deliverability of production wells which will commence with the spudding of Alkaid #2 horizontal well, estimated for July 2022. By utilizing a gravel pad immediately adjacent to the Dalton Highway, Pantheon will operate without being limited to winter operations. This allows for a horizontal well with appropriate stimulation, long-term flow testing, and, if successful, oil sales. We are confident of deliverability and excited for the next step in our drilling program.”

“I want to congratulate the entire team for performing simultaneous operations in this severe environment. This is a noteworthy accomplishment for any operator on the North Slope. I remind shareholders that we have a 100% working interest in all of our projects which are also located onshore USA, in an area of low geopolitical and sovereign risk; something that is of great importance in the context of recent global events.”

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com