Pantheon Starts Alkaid 2 Completion Ops, Flow Testing In October
Pantheon Resources, the Alaska North Slope focused oil and gas company said the completion operations have commenced at the Alkaid #2 well, as the Nabors 105 rig has been fully demobilized.
The company noted that the wireline and completion equipment is now on location. The well will be perforated, stimulated and plugged off in sections, prior to the commencement of flow testing, anticipated in early October.
Pantheon has also upgraded the capacity of the production facilities, which are currently enroute to the North Slope. The increased capacity of these modular facilities is sufficient to process oil production from multiple wells.
“Activities at Alkaid #2 are on schedule, and we look forward to flow testing operations commencing. Upgrading our facilities to a larger capacity was a sensible decision, giving the Company the flexibility and freedom to bring multiple wells into production at the Alkaid #2 location in due course,” said Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resources.
Pantheon has a 100 percent working interest in all its oil projects spanning c. 153,000 acres adjacent and near to transportation and pipeline infrastructure on the Alaska North Slope.
OTCQX application nearing completion
Pantheon’s application for its ordinary share capital to trade on the OTC Market’s OTCQX trading platform, the top tier of the three marketplaces for the OTC trading of stocks in the Unites States, is nearly complete with commencement of trade anticipated in the coming days.
Admission to the OTCQX will allow U.S. investors greater ability to access the company’s ordinary shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours. The company is not seeking a fundraising in conjunction with this process.
Additionally, Pantheon has been advised by Farallon Capital Management, the discretionary investment manager of CHONS that it qualifies for an investment manager exemption pursuant to DTR 5.1.5 R (1)(a) in the FCA Rules.
The practical effect of the investment manager exemption is that, where a person is acting as investment manager to another person, the applicable disclosure thresholds under the DTRs are only at 5 percent, 10 percent, and 1 percent increments above 10 percent.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Equinor Ends Involvement in Russia with Kharyaga Project Exit
- Atlas Decom Calls for Protection of UK Decommissioning Supply Chain
- Offshore Wind Power Can Cut Emissions Of Offshore O&G Assets
- Wartsila, Maersk Preventing Scrubber Discharge Pipe Corrosion
- Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- New UK Energy Secretary Appointed
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Baker Hughes Simplifies Organization To Enhance Profitability
- Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP
- Analyst Talks USA Driving Trends
- UK Oil Industry Urges PM to Speed New North Sea Licenses
- Clashes Between Libyan Armed Factions
- Transocean Wins Two Drillship Deals Worth Over $180 Million
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Energy Transition Now Unstoppable
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015