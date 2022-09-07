Pantheon Starts Alkaid 2 Completion Ops, Flow Testing In October

Pantheon Resources has commenced completion operations at the Alkaid #2 well on the Alaska North Slope.

Pantheon Resources, the Alaska North Slope focused oil and gas company said the completion operations have commenced at the Alkaid #2 well, as the Nabors 105 rig has been fully demobilized.

The company noted that the wireline and completion equipment is now on location. The well will be perforated, stimulated and plugged off in sections, prior to the commencement of flow testing, anticipated in early October.

Pantheon has also upgraded the capacity of the production facilities, which are currently enroute to the North Slope. The increased capacity of these modular facilities is sufficient to process oil production from multiple wells.

“Activities at Alkaid #2 are on schedule, and we look forward to flow testing operations commencing. Upgrading our facilities to a larger capacity was a sensible decision, giving the Company the flexibility and freedom to bring multiple wells into production at the Alkaid #2 location in due course,” said Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resources.

Pantheon has a 100 percent working interest in all its oil projects spanning c. 153,000 acres adjacent and near to transportation and pipeline infrastructure on the Alaska North Slope.

OTCQX application nearing completion

Pantheon’s application for its ordinary share capital to trade on the OTC Market’s OTCQX trading platform, the top tier of the three marketplaces for the OTC trading of stocks in the Unites States, is nearly complete with commencement of trade anticipated in the coming days.

Admission to the OTCQX will allow U.S. investors greater ability to access the company’s ordinary shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours. The company is not seeking a fundraising in conjunction with this process.

Additionally, Pantheon has been advised by Farallon Capital Management, the discretionary investment manager of CHONS that it qualifies for an investment manager exemption pursuant to DTR 5.1.5 R (1)(a) in the FCA Rules.

The practical effect of the investment manager exemption is that, where a person is acting as investment manager to another person, the applicable disclosure thresholds under the DTRs are only at 5 percent, 10 percent, and 1 percent increments above 10 percent.

