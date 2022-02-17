Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
London-based oil and gas company Pantheon Resources has reached a total depth of 8,450 feet at the Theta West #1 well on the Alaska North Slope - encountering 1,160 gross feet of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir.
The company informed in its update that the reservoir quality is superior to Talitha #A, with high-quality light oil encountered across the entire section.
The company drilled through both the Upper Basin Floor Fan (“UBFF”) and Lower Basin Floor Fan (“LBFF”) target horizons, which are Brookian age. Now it is readying to set casing before flow testing within both horizons over the coming weeks.
“This an encouraging result. Our initial assessment of 1,160 feet of light hydrocarbons 1,500 ft structurally updip from Talitha, with better porosities, is in line with our pre-drill geologic model. It is very much a case of so far, so good,” said Bob Rosenthal, Technical Director.
Top of the UBFF was encountered between 6,800 and 7,000 feet which is some 150 feet higher than pre-drill estimates. Operations at the well site have been impacted by the extremely cold temperatures (-55 degrees Celsius wind chill), which have caused some disruption through several equipment failures and a reduced ability for personnel to work outside in such extreme conditions.
Due to the wellbore conditions and weather, the company was unable to core or to collect open hole wireline logs, however, the data gathered to date has been of sufficient quality to allow the company to analyze the wellbore.
“We are cautiously optimistic that testing will prove the commercial viability of the BFF at this location, with all indications so far supporting our pre-drill assumptions. We look forward to updating shareholders in due course,” said Jay Cheatham, CEO.
At the Talitha #A well, Pantheon is now conducting Slope Fan System tests, a secondary target in a suboptimal location in the well. The aim is to prove the movability of hydrocarbons and confirm high-quality light oil.
Pantheon focuses on several large projects on the North Slope of Alaska where it has a 100 percent working interest in 153,000 highly prospective acres with potential for multi-billion barrels of oil recoverable.
