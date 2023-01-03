Pantheon Encounters Blockage at Alkaid #2
A partial blockage at the lateral section of the Alkaid #2 wellbore has forced Pantheon Resources to adopt a more conservative testing protocol so as not to exacerbate the blockage. Currently, the wellbore is partially blocked with approximately 1,000 feet of frac sand, restricting test flow rates, requiring a more conservative approach, and resulting in a slower cleanup phase.
Encouragingly, despite the blockage, the well is flowing naturally into Pantheon's recently commissioned permanent production facilities located on the Dalton Highway at a rate of over 500 barrels per day (bpd) of hydrocarbon liquids which includes oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL's), as well as significant natural gas, from an estimated 4,000 ft of lateral.
Gas rates are above 2.5 mmcfd which is higher than originally anticipated, however this is not believed to be from a gas cap but coming out of solution near the well bore. This is not considered a long term problem as excess gas could be reinjected into the reservoir for pressure maintenance. This combined hydrocarbon deliverability to date confirms the forecasted reservoir properties and highlights the potential deliverability of the Alkaid reservoir.
Importantly, it is estimated that the well is still less than 40 percent of the way through cleanup phase, so potential exists for these rates to further improve. Crude oil is processed on location and oil sales are underway. To date over 7,000 barrels of 38-41 degree API oil has been trucked and sold into the Trans Alaska Pipeline System. This oil is lighter than existing North Slope oil production and hence a welcome addition to the production stream.
A proportion of the gas production is used to generate power across all the facilities that are now electrically powered and operational, reducing flaring and providing cost savings to operations at this location.
"We are deliberately using a conservative approach in flow testing of not 'pulling on the reservoir' too hard, allowing the natural healing of the fractures to minimize future sand flow. Overall, we're very encouraged with the preliminary results of the production test and the fact that we have permanent facilities for treating and selling our oil as well as utilizing our gas to power our operations on location,” said, Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resource.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Suncor Refinery Experiences Equipment Damage
- Workers at Iran Abadan Refinery Strike as Protests Continue
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- Trio Looks To Power Energy Hubs With Offshore Wind
- New Petrobras CEO Says Brazil Will Keep Down Fuel Costs for Now
- UK Gov to Help 500,000 Northern Ireland Households with Energy Bills
- Extinction Rebellion UK to Stop Protests That Disrupt the Public
- Canada Drops Another 12 Rigs
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Analyst Looks at Relevance of Nuclear Fusion
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Three Associations Renew Oil & Gas Cooperation Agreement
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Land?
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- U.S. Department Of Energy's Top Accomplishments In 2022
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended