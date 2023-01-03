Pantheon Encounters Blockage at Alkaid #2

A partial blockage at the lateral section of the Alkaid #2 wellbore has forced Pantheon Resources to adopt a more conservative testing protocol so as not to exacerbate the blockage. Currently, the wellbore is partially blocked with approximately 1,000 feet of frac sand, restricting test flow rates, requiring a more conservative approach, and resulting in a slower cleanup phase.

Encouragingly, despite the blockage, the well is flowing naturally into Pantheon's recently commissioned permanent production facilities located on the Dalton Highway at a rate of over 500 barrels per day (bpd) of hydrocarbon liquids which includes oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL's), as well as significant natural gas, from an estimated 4,000 ft of lateral.

Gas rates are above 2.5 mmcfd which is higher than originally anticipated, however this is not believed to be from a gas cap but coming out of solution near the well bore. This is not considered a long term problem as excess gas could be reinjected into the reservoir for pressure maintenance. This combined hydrocarbon deliverability to date confirms the forecasted reservoir properties and highlights the potential deliverability of the Alkaid reservoir.

Importantly, it is estimated that the well is still less than 40 percent of the way through cleanup phase, so potential exists for these rates to further improve. Crude oil is processed on location and oil sales are underway. To date over 7,000 barrels of 38-41 degree API oil has been trucked and sold into the Trans Alaska Pipeline System. This oil is lighter than existing North Slope oil production and hence a welcome addition to the production stream.

A proportion of the gas production is used to generate power across all the facilities that are now electrically powered and operational, reducing flaring and providing cost savings to operations at this location.

"We are deliberately using a conservative approach in flow testing of not 'pulling on the reservoir' too hard, allowing the natural healing of the fractures to minimize future sand flow. Overall, we're very encouraged with the preliminary results of the production test and the fact that we have permanent facilities for treating and selling our oil as well as utilizing our gas to power our operations on location,” said, Jay Cheatham, CEO of Pantheon Resource.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com