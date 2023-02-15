Pantheon Close To Resuming Flow Testing at Alkaid #2

Oil and gas company, Pantheon Resources, has moved a step closer to resuming flow testing at the Alkaid #2 well. The Nordic Calista #2 rig, which was contracted for the cleanout job at the well, has pulled the tubing and packer and moved off the well head.

Once the rig was off the well head, an SLB coiled tubing unit was moved into position to start the cleanout of the sand blockage. Once it is done, Nordic Calista #2 will move back into position to replace production tubing before restarting long-term production testing.

Commencement of these operations was delayed due to poor weather and a number of electrical and hydraulic issues with the rig which are now all resolved.

“I’m pleased we were able to resolve several issues and successfully reach this point in the clean out process. We have done extensive analysis, supported by 3rd party experts, and were able to learn much about the reservoir and the liquids production during this hiatus in testing. We are less than 40 percent through the recovery of the frack fluid (well cleanup) and I’m confident that Alkaid #2 will ultimately prove a commercial success. Nothing we have seen to date diminishes our confidence in our projects,” said Jay Cheatham, CEO, Pantheon Resources.

“After a long wait to secure, and then iron out a number of niggles on the rig, it’s great that we’re finally in a position to clear out the sand blockage and resume flow testing over the coming days. Whilst we’re optimistic, as always we remind shareholders that a definitive assessment of the well cannot be made until flow testing operations have been completed," added Bob Rosenthal, Technical Director.

Rosenthal added that the upcoming Annual General Meeting will be an opportunity for the company to have a clearer picture of the Alkaid #2 well. According to Rosenthal, the company intends to present the latest assessment of the results and the impact on its larger Theta West and Shelf Margin projects.

“Additionally, we will update on the progress of the proposed Independent Expert Reports for both the Theta West and Alkaid projects and of the data room for our farm out process,” concluded Rosenthal.

