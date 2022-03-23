Panoro Chooses Country Managers In Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Exploration and production company Panoro Energy has appointed new country managers in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

In addition to Sofiane Gaied, who joined Panoro as Country Manager for Tunisia in 2018, Ghislain Boukoubi was appointed as Country Manager in Gabon while and Antonino Edjang Ondo was named as Country Manager in Equatorial Guinea.

Panoro said that its Country Managers are nationals and permanent residents of the respective countries of operation and are responsible for Panoro's day-to-day oil and gas operational activities, working with joint venture partners, host governments, and regulators to optimize production levels and asset performance, capital and operational budgets, and managing the allocation of resources to meet the priorities of the business.

Each Country Manager is also responsible for the implementation of social investments that Panoro may undertake in association with joint venture initiatives or its own corporate social responsibility undertakings.

"I am delighted to welcome Ghislain Boukoubi and Antonino Edjang Ondo to Panoro, who alongside Sofiane Gaied will ensure that Panoro has a permanent local management presence in each country where we have production operations,” John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro, stated.

"It is vital to Panoro's long-term success that we attract and retain high caliber local talent, helping to ensure that we have the platform in the country to invest in our assets, contribute positively to our host nations and communities and engage constructively with our stakeholders and partners," Hamilton added.

Before joining Panoro Energy, Ghislain Boukoubi held executive positions in non-operated assets management, commercial, and crude sales for the Gabon National Oil Company. He also had worked in the USA where he was involved in numerous upstream oil and gas E&P acquisitions and development projects.

The second appointment – Antonino Edjang Ondo – was a social investment manager at Noble Energy Equatorial Guinea before taking on the role of Panoro Energy’s Country Manager in Equatorial Guinea. Before working for Noble Energy, Ondo held various positions at Marathon Oil in support of its large-scale upstream production and gas processing and liquefaction operations.

Sofiane Gaied has over 25 years of experience in the Tunisian upstream oil and gas sector. Before he became Panoro Energy’s Tunisia Country Manager, Gaied held the position of Business Support Manager in OMV Tunisia with responsibilities of portfolio, planning, and management. He also held senior finance and commercial roles at Cairn Energy, Winstar Resources, Eni, and Tunisia's National Oil Company ETAP.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com