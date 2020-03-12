Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns
Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. reported that Robb P. Winfield, Vice President, CFO, Controller and Corporate Secretary, resigned from the company on March 9, effective immediately.
Winfield was Controller since February 2008 and, from March 2009 through December 2016, also held the position of Chief Accounting Officer. He was named Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller on Jan. 1, 2017.
The company’s board has named Ralph D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9. D'Amico currently serves as the Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, a position he has held since Jan. 2, 2019. He will continue to serve in these additional roles.
D'Amico has over 20 years of experience in finance and investment banking, the majority of which has focused on the energy sector. He has been involved in over $5 billion of lead managed advisory and capital market transactions.
"I would like to thank Robb for his many years of dedication to Panhandle and wish him luck with his future endeavors,” Chad Stephens, Panhandle's CEO, said in a statement.
“Ralph has done an outstanding job since he joined Panhandle a little over a year ago and has been critical in establishing Panhandle's relationships with the mainstream of the mineral community. His investment banking experience and knowledge of the capital markets will be important assets as Panhandle continues its transition to a mineral and royalty focus."
Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Alta Mesa's Buyer Backpedals as Financing Dries Up
- Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns
- BJ Services Inks Contract with Aethon to Deploy TITAN Frac Fleet
- Petronas, Exxon to Divest Stakes in Chad Project
- Oil Drops After US Restricts Travel from Europe
- OPEC+ to Hold Committee Meeting by Phone
- EIA Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall DEA Takes Conference Fully Online
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters