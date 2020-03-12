Panhandle Oil and Gas CFO Resigns

His successor has over 20 years of experience in finance and investment banking.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. reported that Robb P. Winfield, Vice President, CFO, Controller and Corporate Secretary, resigned from the company on March 9, effective immediately.

Winfield was Controller since February 2008 and, from March 2009 through December 2016, also held the position of Chief Accounting Officer. He was named Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Controller on Jan. 1, 2017.

The company’s board has named Ralph D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 9. D'Amico currently serves as the Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, a position he has held since Jan. 2, 2019. He will continue to serve in these additional roles.

D'Amico has over 20 years of experience in finance and investment banking, the majority of which has focused on the energy sector. He has been involved in over $5 billion of lead managed advisory and capital market transactions.

"I would like to thank Robb for his many years of dedication to Panhandle and wish him luck with his future endeavors,” Chad Stephens, Panhandle's CEO, said in a statement.

“Ralph has done an outstanding job since he joined Panhandle a little over a year ago and has been critical in establishing Panhandle's relationships with the mainstream of the mineral community. His investment banking experience and knowledge of the capital markets will be important assets as Panhandle continues its transition to a mineral and royalty focus."

Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped.

