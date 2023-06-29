Pakistan Receives Second Russian Oil Shipment

The delivery comes two weeks after the arrival of the first Russian oil cargo for Pakistan.

Russia has delivered its second petroleum cargo to Pakistan, the Karachi Port Trust said, some two weeks after the arrival of the first one.

“Russian crude oil tanker ship CLYDE NOBLE berthed at Oil Pier-3 berth of Karachi Port. She is the second vessel that brought Russian hard crude oil to Pakistan”, the port tweeted Tuesday. The vessel departed Oman Sunday and arrived in Karachi city Tuesday, according to data from tracker MarineTraffic.

The consignment was 56,000 tons, local newspaper Dawn reported citing the port. Dawn said Pakistan has now imported 100,000 tons of petroleum from Russia.

The South Asian country’s oil minister had told Reuters Islamabad and Moscow had signed a deal for Pakistan to import up to 100,000 barrels a day of discounted Russian crude. The imported raw oil would be refined domestically, Musadik Malik said, according to a Reuters report April 20.

Officials have said the importation of Russian oil would ease fuel prices for consumers.

Announcing the arrival of the first oil June 11, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Twitter, “We are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security & affordability”.

“The price of Russian oil being imported is at a significant discount to the price of crude oil already being imported by Pakistan”, Co-ordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani tweeted June 13.

“The government is aiming for discounted Russian crude oil imports to eventually constitute one-third of all crude oil imported by Pakistan”, he added.

Russian Rerouting

Amid sanctions on Russian energy in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan's Ambassador to the USA Masood Khan said the importation has been planned in consultation with the USA.

Russian fuel exports have shifted away from their traditional market Europe since the imposition of sanctions, with Asia providing a respite. “Clear signs of trade diversion emerged following the invasion, with the value of Russian fuel exports to the EU declining by over 40 percent last year, while exports to India and China increased”, the World Bank said in its global outlook report released June 6.

Khan said at a forum in Washington the USA had told Pakistan it could import Russian oil at a rate not exceeding the price caps set by the Group of Seven (G7) and that Pakistan would abide by those price limits, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported June 19. The G7, the European Union and Australia on February 4 agreed price caps of up to $100 a barrel for refined oil products from Russia.

On the news of the first delivery of Russian oil to Pakistan, USA State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing June 13, “… we have been very clear that each country has to make its own choices based on its own circumstances in terms of energy imports”.

He added that the fact Pakistan is importing at a discounted price shows that the price caps imposed by the USA and its allies have “driven down the price for Russian oil so that Russian oil sells well below market prices and, by our estimates, have deprived the Russian Government of somewhere around $100 billion in additional revenues that would go to fund their war machine in Ukraine”.

Meanwhile Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich told Pakistani television broadcaster Aaj News Russia’s exportation of oil to Pakistan was not charity but a “mutually beneficial” transaction.

“This is not charity,” he said. “So if we supply, that means that we’re making a profit.”

Payment in Yuan

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque told Chinese state media the first Russian oil cargo had been agreed to be paid in Chinese yuan. Trade sanctions against Moscow have eroded the value of the dollar for Russia. Meanwhile Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been dwindling and the country had “an unsustainable current account deficit”, the International Monetary Fund said in its latest assessment for borrowing negotiations published September 1, 2022.

“China and Pakistan have a currency swap agreement to facilitate trade in local currencies. As bilateral trade between the two countries grows and new projects are launched under the CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor], the two countries have agreed to the use of yuan and Pakistani rupees for financial transactions”, Haque told Global Times in an interview published June 20.

