Pakistan Raises Oil Tax as It Works to Meet IMF Expectations

Pakistan hopes to meet IMF expectations for the release of the next tranche of a loan package.

Pakistan raised a tax on petroleum as the government takes steps to meet International Monetary Fund expectations before the financial agency releases the next tranche of a loan package.

The petroleum development levy was increased by 10 rupees to 70 rupees a liter, according to a notification the Oil and Gas Regularity Authority posted on its website. The IMF said on Saturday that Pakistan is making progress toward receiving the second $1 billion installment of the $7 billion loan agreement it secured last year.

Pakistan increased the levy to bridge falling tax revenue amid the IMF review talks, Mohammad Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities Ltd., said.

Nathan Porter, head of the IMF’s mission to Pakistan, said the “program implementation has been strong” after his team visited Islamabad and Karachi from Feb. 24 to March 14.

Pakistan will be on track to receive the next loan installment once the fund and the government reach a so-called staff-level agreement. Porter said discussions will continue virtually “over the coming days,” without providing further details on a timeline.

IMF financing has been crucial in helping Pakistan recover from a dollar shortage that brought the South Asian nation to the brink of an economic collapse.

To meet the demands of the loan agreement, the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken several ambitious steps, including approving a law to tax agricultural income and attempting to sell a stake in state-owned Pakistan International Airlines.

In the past months, foreign exchange reserves have risen, while inflation has cooled, giving the country’s central bank room to support economic growth. Both Moody’s and Fitch upgraded Pakistan’s credit ratings last year.