PA Progresses Multibillion Dollar Carbon Storage Project

Pathways Alliance (PA), which represents Canada’s largest oil sands producers, announced recently that it has entered into a carbon sequestration evaluation agreement with the Government of Alberta.

PA noted that the deal enables it to immediately start a detailed evaluation of its proposed geological storage hub, which it says would be one of the world’s largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. Field work on the testing required to further assess sequestration suitability at the asset is set to start this winter, PA outlined.

This testing, and existing information collected by PA companies with operations in the area, will help with field development plans to support the final application for a storage agreement and further regulatory approvals, the company noted.

“This agreement marks another significant milestone on the road to finalizing plans for our proposed CCS project in northeastern Alberta and achieving our goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050 to help Canada meet its climate commitments,” PA President Kendall Dilling said in an organization statement.

“We appreciate the comprehensive and collaborative efforts of the Government of Alberta to manage the growth of carbon capture and storage strategically and responsibly,” he added.

“With this agreement in place, we can continue to progress this ambitious project that will help position Canada as one of the world’s most advanced nations in decarbonizing its energy production,” Dilling continued.

Launched in 2021, PA is a collaboration between Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial, MEG Energy and Suncor Energy. Together, these companies operate approximately 95 percent of Canada’s oil sands production, PA’s website highlights.

The proposed carbon storage hub would be connected to a transportation line that would initially gather captured CO2 from an anticipated 14 oil sands facilities in the Fort McMurray, Christina Lake and Cold Lake regions, PA’s site shows. The plan is to grow the transportation network to include over 20 oil sands facilities, and to accommodate other industries in the region interested in CCS, PA’s site notes.

The project is critical to achieving PA’s plan to reduce CO2 emissions from its member companies’ oil sands operations by 22 million tons by 2030 and enabling the goal of net zero by 2050, according to PA.

In a Q&A session posted on its site back in November last year, PA highlighted plans to invest $24.1 billion before 2030 in the first phase of its plan, “with anticipated co-funding support from Canadian governments”.

Approximately $16.5 billion will support the proposed CCS network in Alberta and another $7.6 billion investment is planned on major emissions reduction projects and technologies, PA highlighted in the Q&A.

2022 saw pooled resources to advance the PA foundational CCS project, and advance other decarbonization technologies, number approximately 500 people, including core staff, experts from the six member companies and contractors working on early-stage engineering and environmental baseline work, PA revealed in December 2022.

