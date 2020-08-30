Oxy in Billion Dollar Deal and More

Here are some more of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has entered into a deal to sell Wyoming, Colorado and Utah land grant assets to Orion Mine Finance for approximately $1.33 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Shell Reveals Brazil FPSO Decision

The Libra Consortium has taken a final investment decision to contract the Mero-3 floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be deployed at the Mero field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery

Barron Petroleum has made its biggest oil and gas discovery to date. The find is located in Texas’ Val Verde County and is said to hold an estimated 417 billion cubic feet, or 74.2 million barrels, in oil and gas reserves.

Permian Drillers Bounce Back

Bloomberg reported that explorers in the world’s biggest shale patch are roaring back. An additional 10 rigs were put to work this week, which was said to be the biggest jump in activity since the latest price crash.

150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk