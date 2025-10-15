Oxy CEO Sees Tight Oil Price Range Through 2026

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said she is 'very bullish on oil prices, not this year or next, but I'm bullish on oil prices'.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub sees oil pricing between $58 and $62 a barrel through 2026, she said Tuesday at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

Beyond that prices should rise, Hollub said during a session that focused on global crude benchmark Brent.

Separately, the CEO said that as part of its long-term plan, the Houston-based firm can more than double its share price in about five years, assuming multiples stay the same, mostly by converting more debt to equity. The company “doesn’t need to do any more acquisitions,” she added.

US oil supply is likely to peak between 2027 and 2030, Hollub told the audience.