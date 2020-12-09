Oxy Bags Onshore ADNOC Field Exploration Rights
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) revealed Wednesday that it has awarded the exploration rights for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 5 to Occidental (NYSE: OXY).
The award was approved by Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) and follows the SPC’s endorsement last month for ADNOC to begin awarding exploration blocks in Abu Dhabi’s second competitive block bid round, ADNOC outlined.
Occidental will hold a 100 percent stake in the exploration phase, investing up to $140 million (AED 514 million), including a participation fee, to explore for and appraise oil and gas opportunities in the block, which covers an onshore area of 1,626 square miles southeast of Abu Dhabi city.
Following a successful commercial discovery during the exploration phase, Occidental will have the right to a production concession to develop and produce such commercial discoveries, ADNOC outlined. ADNOC has the option to hold a 60 percent stake in the production phase of the concession. The term of the production phase is 35 years from the commencement of the exploration phase.
“We are very pleased to once again collaborate with Occidental and strengthen our long-standing partnership,” Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC Group’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“This concession award highlights the important role of energy cooperation in deepening the strong and deep-rooted strategic relationship between the UAE and the U.S. Crucially, the award underscores the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s huge untapped resource potential and ADNOC’s ability to continue to secure foreign direct investment to the UAE’s stable and trusted business environment, despite tough market conditions,” he added.
“Occidental was selected after a very competitive bid round that builds on the success of our debut bid round completed last year as part of Abu Dhabi’s block licensing strategy aimed at accelerating the exploration and development of our substantial hydrocarbon resources,” Al Jaber continued.
Vicki Hollub, the president and CEO of Occidental, said, “we are honoured to partner with ADNOC on a second exploration concession contiguous to Onshore Block 3, where we have completed two exploration wells with extremely promising results”.
“We see significant potential in Onshore Block 5 and, in partnership with ADNOC, will continue to work to help unlock the vast untapped resources in Abu Dhabi,” Hollub added.
ADNOC launched Abu Dhabi’s second competitive block bid round in 2019, offering onshore and offshore blocks on behalf of Abu Dhabi’s SPC. Based on existing data from petroleum system studies, seismic surveys, exploration and appraisal wells data, estimates suggest the blocks in this second bid round hold multiple billion barrels of oil and multiple trillion cubic feet of natural gas, ADNOC outlined. In February 2019, Occidental was awarded an onshore block in Abu Dhabi’s first competitive bid round.
Established in 1988, the Abu Dhabi SPC is responsible for regulating petroleum related policies, objectives and activities in Abu Dhabi. The council also functions as the ADNOC board of directors.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Iraq to Get China Bailout via Oil Supply Deal
- Chemical Giant to Buy Mercedes Auto Plant
- Oil Trading Giant Admits Paying Latin America Bribes
- Will Offshore Decom Recover in 2021?
- OVL Makes Significant Colombia Find
- Equinor Joins EU's Biggest Green Hydrogen Project
- Maersk Drilling Wins North Sea Contract
- Energean In Talks to Buy Remaining EIL Stake
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- Oil Fluctuates with Demand and Vaccines in Focus
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- Fire Breaks Out at Equinor Methanol Plant
- Eni Enters Largest Offshore Wind Project
- ConocoPhillips Starts Up Tor II
- Santos Signs Long Term Barossa LNG Supply Deal
- Oil Market Outlook Reflects Positive Signals
- Eni and Enel Partner on Green Hydrogen
- Iraq to Get China Bailout via Oil Supply Deal
- Oxy CEO Sees More US Upstream Consolidation
- Chemical Giant to Buy Mercedes Auto Plant
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project