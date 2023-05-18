Oxy and Hess Sustainability Experts Fill Ipieca Vice Chair Seats

Ipieca has appointed Oxy’s Krish Ravishankar and Hess Corporation’s Tony Webster as its newest Vice Chairs.

Both Ravishankar and Webster have been active Ipieca members for over 20 years. In addition to his appointment as Vice Chair, Ravishankar will continue to represent Oxy in several Ipieca working groups, including Climate, Environment, Reporting, Social Responsibility, and Water. Webster will also continue to represent Hess in Ipieca’s Climate and Reporting working groups.

Ravishankar brings 39 years of experience in the energy industry to Ipieca. He joined Oxy in 2004, and currently holds the position of Senior Director of Environment and Sustainability, supporting international environmental affairs, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, and international business development within the HSE function. His role supports Oxy’s assets within the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. He has previously worked for the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation.

“I am delighted to take on the role of Ipieca Vice Chair and continue to work with Ipieca to support the industry to tackle some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges. Through the development and sharing of good practices and tools, Ipieca enables the oil, gas, and alternative energy industry to scale up the action across the areas of climate, nature, people, and sustainability,” Ravishankar said.

Webster has spent over 22 years with Hess. He manages the Sustainability and Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Reporting Team for Hess, and is responsible for coordinating sustainability strategy, external sustainability reporting, ESG surveys, and internal EHS reporting systems. He also has responsibilities for sustainability issues across Hess’s global operations.

Before joining Hess in 2001, Webster worked as a Climate and Air Quality Researcher for the UN Environment Program and the WHO.

“It is a privilege to work with 78 Ipieca member companies, more than 1,000 subject matter experts from these organizations, as well as stakeholders from a range of UN, civil society, and academic organizations on crucial issues such as climate action, protecting and enhancing nature, human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Webster stated.

Ravishankar and Webster join Ipieca Chair Morten Mikkelsen, from Equinor, and fellow Vice Chairs Paul Krishna, from ExxonMobil, and Karen Westley, from Shell, as well as a team of senior sustainability leaders from across Ipieca’s global membership on the Ipieca Executive Committee.

Before these two latest appointments, Westley and Krishna were named Vice Chairs in December 2021. Chair Mikkelsen was appointed to the role in late May 2020.

