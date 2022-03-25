Oxbow Asset Performs Beyond Saturn Expectations

Saturn Oil & Gas has completed the first drilling program at its Oxbow Asset in Southeast Saskatchewan, for wells initiated in November 2021. The company drilled six horizontal wells targeting the Frobisher formation in the Glen Ewen area of Southeast Saskatchewan, where it achieved a 100 percent success rate and strong aggregate initial flow rates.

In addition, the company initiated a successful production optimization program where to date it has brought 19 previously inactive wells back onto production. In total, between the new well development program and the Production Optimization Program, the company added production, on a stabilized IP30 basis, at an all-in capital efficiency of less than $10,000 per flowing barrel of oil.

"Our first drilling program at the Oxbow Asset has exceeded our expectations. By targeting the drilling program towards the development of our established light oil pools, we have reduced the program's geological risk profile, while achieving meaningful new production additions," commented Justin Kaufmann, Senior Vice-President, Exploration. "The top producing well of the recent Oxbow drilling program, the Glen Ewen 101/7-26 well, is the best performing well in Saturn's history."

The Glen Ewen 101/7-26 well, delivered average light oil production of over 220 bbl/d for the first 30 days. Based on public data, this well had the highest oil deliverability of all 550+ wells drilled in Saskatchewan in Q4 2021 with over 500 hours of production data.

During the Oxbow wells testing, Saturn reported average initial production of 96.3 bbl/d per well, for the first 30 days, representing a 40 percent increase above the average type curve of all wells drilled in Southeast Saskatchewan Mississippian play in the past 5 years (sample size of 1,400 wells). The company is also expected to produce a combined rate of return of over 150 percent, based on current strip pricing, and is forecasted to produce over 250,000 bbls of net light oil over their economic life, for an implied (half cycle) development cost of $23.00 per bbl.

Saturn is projected to produce an aggregate undiscounted free cash flow of $15.2 million on a total investment of $5.8 million, for an implied recycle ratio of 2.6, based on current strip pricing.

Saturn is also continuing its focus on returning inactive wells into production, as the Production Optimization Program has proven to be one of the most capital efficient and low-risk sources of production growth available to the company. Saturn estimates that the return on invested capital directed to the Production Optimization Program to date is more than 500 percent. These strong initial results have led the company to increase its future allocation of capital to production optimization.

The company continues to proactively manage the decline of its producing wells and is currently operating two full-time service rigs at the Oxbow Asset for active wells. While these expenditures fall outside of the capital budget and are allocated to operating costs, the value contribution of these activities to the company is tremendous. Over 300 bbl/d of light oil production has been added from enhancing 90 operating wells at a highly economical cost of approximately $1,600 per bbl/d. In credit to its experienced and effective operations team, the incremental production per well has a significant combined impact in offsetting Saturn's low corporate decline rate, estimated at 13 percent. Corporate production in March 2022 to date has averaged 7,500 boe/d, 96 percent of which is oil and NGLs.

Saturn is also focused on its ESG initiatives to reduce environmental liabilities by abandoning and remediating inactive wells that are beyond their economic life. To date, the company has abandoned 22 wells with an expectation of over 100 additional wells to be remediated in 2022. Saturn is committed to returning formerly leased land to its surface partners and farmers in pristine condition.

Saturn is currently drilling the 12th horizontal well in the current Oxbow program with this last well scheduled to be added to production before break up.

