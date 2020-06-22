Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits

Ovintiv Inc.’s head of exploration is leaving the company, according to a June 19 SEC filing. The departure is on the heels of announced plans for a deep cut to company headcount from offices in Calgary, Denver and The Woodlands, Texas, as well as from field staff.

The filing said David G. Hill will leave the company on June 30. He will also cease to serve as executive vice president of land and exploration at that time.

In the role, Hill was accountable for leading his team in identifying and securing a top-tier resource portfolio for the company through exploration of new and emerging plays. He joined Ovintiv in November 2002 and assumed a variety of leadership roles, including his previous position as vice president, operations, Encana Natural Gas Inc. Prior to joining Ovintiv, Hill was president of TICORA Geosciences.

The filing did not provide additional details around Hill’s departure.

In late May, the company had additional people moves at the executive level when its president, Michael McAllister, announced plans to retire after 20 years with the company. Peter A. Dea will also succeed Clayton H. Woitas as board chairman upon the latter’s retirement. CEO Doug Suttles is set to assume the responsibilities of president on June 30.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.