Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
Ovintiv Inc.’s head of exploration is leaving the company, according to a June 19 SEC filing. The departure is on the heels of announced plans for a deep cut to company headcount from offices in Calgary, Denver and The Woodlands, Texas, as well as from field staff.
The filing said David G. Hill will leave the company on June 30. He will also cease to serve as executive vice president of land and exploration at that time.
In the role, Hill was accountable for leading his team in identifying and securing a top-tier resource portfolio for the company through exploration of new and emerging plays. He joined Ovintiv in November 2002 and assumed a variety of leadership roles, including his previous position as vice president, operations, Encana Natural Gas Inc. Prior to joining Ovintiv, Hill was president of TICORA Geosciences.
The filing did not provide additional details around Hill’s departure.
In late May, the company had additional people moves at the executive level when its president, Michael McAllister, announced plans to retire after 20 years with the company. Peter A. Dea will also succeed Clayton H. Woitas as board chairman upon the latter’s retirement. CEO Doug Suttles is set to assume the responsibilities of president on June 30.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
- US Rig Count Down 701 From Last Year
- The Big Oil Turnaround
- Engineering Firm Eyes New Jobs in 2020
- Oil Prices Reach Interim Recovery Stage
- Petrobel Terminates Trident 16 Rig Contract
- Neptune Proposes Hundreds of Job Cuts
- Virus Resurgence Threatens Mobility Rebound
- Thayer Takes On CFO Role at Venture Global LNG
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Hess Ranked Top Energy Company in BCC List
- Saudi Crude Exports to US Plummet
- Enbridge Offers Employees Early Retirement, Severance
- Chesapeake Reportedly Skips Interest Payment
- Black Stone Minerals, XTO Ink Shelby Trough Agreement
- Chesapeake Alum Joins Laredo as CFO
- Ovintiv Nixing Jobs Across North America
- Weatherford Names Interim CEO
- Total Piles into North Sea Oil
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming