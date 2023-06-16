Ovintiv Closes Purchase of Midland, Sale of Bakken Assets
Ovintiv has closed transactions involving the Midland Basin and Bakken oil and gas assets, the Denver-based company said in a news release.
The combined transactions are “expected to enhance capital efficiency by 15 [percent] and durably increase cash returns per share by more than 25 [percent]”, Ovintiv said.
Ovintiv has closed its acquisition of core Midland Basin assets involving all leasehold interests and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy, and Piedra Resources (NMB sellers), which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. The cash and stock transaction was valued at $4.275 billion, according to the news release.
The deal adds approximately 1,050 net 10,000-foot well locations to Ovintiv’s Permian inventory and approximately 65,000 net acres in the core of the Midland Basin, strategically located in proximity to Ovintiv’s current Permian operations, the company said.
“Located in some of the best rock in the Permian, these assets have demonstrated leading well performance and are a natural fit with our existing Martin County acreage. The acquisition checks all the boxes on our disciplined durable returns strategy – it will be immediately and long-term accretive across all key financial metrics, the acreage is in an area where we have a competitive operating advantage, and it significantly increases our premium Permian well inventory,” Ovintiv President and CEO Brendan McCracken said in an earlier company statement.
Ovintiv also closed the sale of the entirety of its Bakken assets, located in the Williston Basin of North Dakota, to Grayson Mill Bakken LLC in an all-cash transaction of $825 million. Grayson Mill Bakken is a portfolio company of funds managed by EnCap.
Ovintiv’s landholdings in the play totaled 46,000 net acres as of December 31, 2022, and estimated first-quarter Bakken production is expected to average approximately 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the company said.
“The sale of our Bakken asset is aligned with our track record of unlocking significant value from non-core assets while high grading our portfolio and extending inventory runway in our core areas,” McCracken said.
Ovintiv’s portfolio will now be focused on four premier North American basins, each with more than 125,000 net acres of land, according to an earlier news release.
With the close of the transactions, Ovintiv updated its second-quarter guidance of total production to a range of 520,000 to 540,000 boepd from 515,000 to 535,000 boepd. It also updated its full-year 2023 guidance to 521,000 to 546,000 boepd from 520,000 to 545,000 boepd.
In 2024, Ovintiv forecasts delivering total company oil and condensate production of greater than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) with a total capital investment of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. The company's production profile is expected to normalize by mid-year 2024 with second-half 2024 oil with condensate production stabilizing at 200,000 bpd, according to the news release.
According to its earnings report, Ovintiv said it generated first-quarter 2023 net earnings of $487 million, or $1.97 per diluted share of common stock, and cash from operating activities of $1.068 billion. The company announced a 20 percent increase in quarterly dividend payments to 30 cents per share, effective for the June 2023 record date.
Ovintiv said its first-quarter average total production volumes were above company guidance on all products at approximately 511,000 bpd, including 166,000 bpd of oil and condensate, 86,000 bpd of other natural gas liquids, and 1.555 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- Canada Oil and Gas 2023 Outlook Encouraging: Industry Group
- Duke Energy to Sell Renewables Business to Brookfield for $2.8B
- India's Infinite to Build Oil Refinery in UAE: State Media
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- What Does Erdogan Election Win Mean for Turkiye Oil and Gas?
- Gibson Acquires Buckeye's Texas Oil Terminal
- Iberdrola Signs Deal to Sell Most of Mexico Business for $6B
- USA Allots $13.5MM to Diversify Solar Sector Workforce
- Canada Oil and Gas 2023 Outlook Encouraging: Industry Group
- Philippines Logs $122MM in Annual Energy Efficiency Investments
- Duke Energy to Sell Renewables Business to Brookfield for $2.8B
- TotalEnergies Gets In On Rio Grande LNG Project
- New Oil Rig Based Horror Video Game Announced
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- North America Finally Breaks Rig Loss Streak
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- Oil Falls as Surging Stockpiles and Fed Signals Damage Sentiment
- USA Buying 6MM Barrels to Refill SPR
- ADNOC Acquires Two New Rigs
- EU Posts 2.8 Percent Lower Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions for 2022
- UK Government Announces New Oil and Gas Tax Changes
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway