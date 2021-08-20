Overt Signs of Covid Demand Pressures Are Here

In this week's edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the ongoing effect of Covid on the market, oil price predictions, rig counts and more.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The first overt signs of Covid demand pressures materialized this week following a rash of bad news regarding increasing case counts across the globe, as retail spending and industrial production growth rates in China came in well below expectations. Data from China needs to be considered with a grain of salt, but the relatively poor numbers sent oil prices down sharply, hitting levels last seen in May.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: We had another weekly drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles as thought. What many did not anticipate, though, was the Paris-based IEA’s slashing of its demand outlook from a fortnight ago to come back and bite the market over the past week. Of course, these naysayers have also been vehemently defying the CDC’s warnings about the Covid renaissance via the Delta variant. So the blow has been excruciating to both their positions and conviction that this virus “will simply go away” this time, as one former president infamously predicted.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: The rig count is up and continues to keep rising. Better balance sheets and efficiencies mean producers can make money at these prices and will continue to make money as they decline further. Oil and gas production will continue to increase, and WTI should drift into the $55 neighborhood soon.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Donnel: Weekly inventory reports showed a build in gasoline stocks for the first time since early July although the summer driving season still has a few weeks to run. Demand indicators remain relatively strong and the build is most likely simply a function of higher refinery utilization which ticked above 92 percent during the week, but the headline numbers certainly did not help oil prices. Excerpts from the minutes of the July Fed meeting suggested a willingness to taper bond purchases by the end of the year, a more hawkish stance than the market had anticipated. The resulting strengthening of the dollar further served to pressure oil prices.

Krishnan: Not many thought Brent will be near $65 by August when Goldman Sachs had predicted $80 a barrel. Bank of America had even called for $100 before the end of the year. Standard Chartered had it best when it said recently that Brent looked closer to $65 than $85. It is obvious that the Delta variant has been a game-changer in both implied demand and price forecasting of oil. That’s a surprise to even some oil bears who did not anticipate the market narrative to change this quickly.

Mcnulty: Is bullish sentiment in the complex a market surprise? On the margins of OTC and NAPE, in the hosted happy hours and gatherings, the bankers, advisors, lawyers and companies are bullish about all elements of the Energy Complex, as led from its capital, Houston. Are they talking their books? Maybe a tad. But the fat has been trimmed and the consensus here is that we are entering an explosive growth, deal activity and innovation phase.

