Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm

Taiwan's Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has passed two significant construction milestones, completing the installation of twelve turbines, and transmitting power to the national grid.

Taiwan’s Formosa 2 offshore wind farm has passed two significant construction milestones, completing the installation of twelve turbines, and transmitting power to the national grid.

More than half of the foundation installations have been completed and more than a quarter of the wind turbines have been installed at the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm, located between four and ten nautical miles off Miaoli County.

“The passing of these construction milestones demonstrate that Formosa 2 continues to make steady progress towards commercial operation, at which point it will supply power to approximately 380,000 households,” a statement claimed.

The 376 MW offshore wind project will comprise 47 Siemens 8 MW turbines installed in water depths of up to 180 feet.

“Despite facing challenges posed by recent weather conditions, the team has persisted in advancing construction works, with strong health, safety and environmental performance and high sustainability standards. We are fully committed to ensuring the project becomes a pivotal driver in Taiwan’s green energy transition”, said Michael Klingele, Project Director of Formosa 2.

The installation of the jacket foundations and subsea inter-array cables began in April and May respectively, and the turbine installation commenced at the beginning of June. In July, Saipem completed the fabrication of 32 wind turbine jacket foundations for Jan de Nul, the EPCI contractor for the project’s foundations and subsea cables.

It is worth noting that the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm is being developed by JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), and Swancor Renewable Energy.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com