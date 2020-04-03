OTC Board Cancels 2020 Houston Event

Citing health and travel concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTC board has decided to cancel this year's event in Houston.

Citing ongoing health and travel concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) reported Thursday that its board of directors has decided to cancel the 2020 OTC in Houston.

The decision follows action in mid-March to postpone the major annual oil and gas industry gathering to the third quarter. Originally, this year’s OTC in Houston was scheduled to run from May 4 to 7 at NRG Park.

“As we navigate these difficult and uncertain times, it is with a heavy heart that the OTC Board of Directors has determined that it is in our best interest to cancel OTC 2020,” OTC Chairperson Cindy Yeilding commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors, and we have taken federal, state and local guidelines into account in making our decision.”

OTC stated that technical papers and presentations for OTC 2020 will be available “at a later date” on the website OnePetro.org.

“On behalf of the OTC Board of Directors, we would like to thank the staff, authors, partners, volunteers, students, teachers and all involved with OTC for the dedication and hard work they have contributed to the 2020 event,” noted Yeilding. “As we face this uncharted territory, we remain confident of OTC’s critical role in the offshore industry’s future and eagerly anticipate a robust OTC 2021.”

OTC 2021 is scheduled for May 3-6, 2021, in Houston. The inaugural OTC took place in Houston in 1969, and OTC reports the event has created more than $3.2 billion in income for the city since then.

The OTC 2020 cancellation represents yet another major energy event loss for Houston in recent weeks amid COVID-19. Shortly before its annual CERAWeek conference in early March, organizer IHS Markit decided to cancel the high-profile annual event as a precaution. The next CERAWeek is slated for March 1-5, 2021.

