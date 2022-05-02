OTC 2022 Kicks Off
The 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, officially kicks off today.
OTC 2022 is taking place from May 2-5 at the NRG Center in Houston, which is showcasing more than 350 peer-selected technical presentations and over 2,000 exhibitors, according to the event’s website. This year’s event will also include a new Energy Transition Pavilion on the exhibition floor, which is designed to showcase technological advancements in alternative energy sources and the solutions being developed to decarbonize, drive sustainability, and improve energy efficiency.
“As the energy capital of the world, Houston is proud to welcome companies and individuals from around the globe to OTC,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a recent government statement.
“It is a place where the best and brightest minds, including government officials, company executives, industry experts, and thought leaders in the energy space, come together to share insights and collaborate on the industry’s most pressing challenges,” Turner added in the statement.
Back in its usual early May slot, this year’s OTC follows a series of delays and cancellations to the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the event. In March 2020, OTC postponed its conference from May to the third quarter of 2020, citing “rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies”, and in April 2020, OTC cancelled its 2020 conference after “significant consideration and in light of the Covid-19 pandemic”. In November 2020, the OTC board of directors postponed the 2021 event to August, “due to the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19”.
The August 2021 event took place in person, with virtual components, marking the first time the event opened since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Almost 11,000 professionals representing 73 countries converged in Houston or participated virtually as part of the event, according to an official post event report. OTC’s website highlights that the event usually attracts more than 60,000 energy professionals from more than 100 countries.
Weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. peaked in the week commencing January 10, 2022, (5.6 million) and the week commencing January 11, 2021, (23,234), respectively, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths for the week commencing April 18 stood at 298,306 and 2,354, respectively, WHO data shows. As of April 22, 2022, a total of 556.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to WHO figures.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
