OSRL To Use Saipem Underwater Monitoring And Inspection Drone

Saipem and OSRL have signed an extension of their existing services agreement to include the provision of FlatFish, Saipem’s underwater drone for environmental monitoring and inspection of asset integrity.

The existing contract between Saipem and OSRL provides for the storage, maintenance, training of personnel, and readiness including the remote emergency response of the Offset Installation Equipment (OIE).

The OIE is a unique system designed to intervene in the case of subsea well spills in shallow water – up to approximately 2,000 feet water depth – when direct vertical access is not possible.

The expanded services agreement encompasses the deployment of FlatFish, the subsea drone developed by Sonsub, Saipem’s center of excellence for underwater technologies and robotics, for a wide range of offshore tasks, including among others, surveys, leakage detection, through water column plume and dispersant concentration monitoring, environmental assessment, and patrolling.

The expanded services agreement is part of OSRL’s focus on continuous improvement. This strategy includes innovative third-party solutions that widen OSRL’s existing response toolbox and add value for its members. OSRL Subsea Subscribers can now access advanced, drone-related capabilities for environmental monitoring.

Furthermore, the agreement allows Saipem to enlarge the fields of application of FlatFish, making a fundamental step towards its commercialization on a global scale. Saipem is engaged at the forefront of developing such drones and stands out on the Italian scene for its high technological maturity.

FlatFish is part of Saipem’s Hydrone robotic development program, consisting of a series of subsea drones that can perform fully automatic inspection, surveillance, maintenance, and rescue operations efficiently, safely, and in an environmentally friendly manner.

FlatFish can autonomously perform complex inspections of subsea assets, thanks to the robotic technologies it incorporates – from integrated artificial intelligence to advanced navigation functions.

Also, its hydrodynamic shape and electric propulsion allow the FlatFish to travel long distances in deep water with minimum energy expenditure and maximum respect for the environment. The activities related to submarine drones are headed by the Robotics and Industrialized Solutions business line and represent one of the development axes confirmed in the Strategic Plan 2022-2025 by Saipem.

