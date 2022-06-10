OSM Offshore To Modify Equinor Heidrun B FSU

OSM Offshore has been awarded a large offshore contract for the overall upgrade modifications on Equinor's Heidrun B floating storage unit.

Norwegian ship management and maritime services provider OSM Offshore AS has been awarded a large offshore contract for the overall upgrade modifications on Equinor’s Heidrun B floating storage unit (FSU).

The Heidrun B vessel unit is operating at the Heidrun field at the Halten bank off the coast of mid-Norway. The vessel was delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries Korea and set in operation in 2015 and is designed and constructed with the use of maritime specifications and DNV Class.

At the time, Equinor – formerly Statoil – hired OSM Offshore to operate the Heidrun FSU for a period of six years and this deal also included options for a further extension of up to 13 years.

The unit is owned by Equinor and OSM Offshore was chosen to continue to be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the unit. In parallel, OSM Offshore will act as the Technical Authority and ensure the technical integrity of the unit.

In addition, OSM Offshore will carry out extensive upgrade modifications of the vessel while operating offshore at the Heidrun field as a storage unit for the oil production at the field.

The company has established a partnership with Odfjell Technology for the management and completion of the extensive upgrade modifications. The project and operation of the Heidrun B FSU are managed from the OSM head office in Arendal.

The Heidrun field – located in the Norwegian Sea – was discovered in 1985 by Conoco and has been producing oil and gas since October 1995 from a floating tension leg platform with a concrete hull while the north flank of Heidrun was brought on stream in August 2000.

The gas from Heidrun is piped to Tjeldbergodden in mid-Norway and provides the feedstock for Equinor’s methanol plant there. After the field was tied to Åsgard Transport in 2001, Heidrun gas is piped a total distance of 870 miles through this trunkline to Kårstø north of Stavanger and on to Dornum in Germany.

Also, Equinor exercised a two-year option on the platform drilling contracts for Heidrun and Johan Sverdrup in February 2022, allowing Odfjell Drilling and its spin-off Odfjell Technology to continue carrying out operations on these platforms.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com