OSEA Goes Virtual for 2020

The OSEA event in Singapore will be going fully virtual this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Informa Markets, which organizes the OSEA event in Singapore, has revealed that the show will be going fully virtual this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

OSEA, which was due to be held live from November 24 -26, will now become a digital event on the same dates. The event’s next live edition will take place in 2021, according to the show’s organizers, who added that exact dates for the live event will be announced at a later time.

This year’s digital OSEA event will offer a virtual exhibition with booths that allow exhibitors to personalize content and a chat platform for live interaction between exhibitors and buyers. Attendees will also be able to visit virtual panels and seminars.

“OSEA has served the oil and gas industry in Asia as a key business platform and biennial meeting place for industry professionals for the last 44 years,” Carol New, the head of sales, energy, utilities and resources at Informa Markets, said in a company statement.

“As we work together to navigate these unprecedented circumstances, we remain committed to serve our community and deliver solutions that will provide business value and return of investment for all our attendees,” New added.

Andrew Phua, the executive director of exhibitions and conferences for the Singapore Tourism Board, said, “we have partnered closely with Informa Markets to find a way forward for the show to continue in Singapore”.

“We understand the decision taken to pivot into a virtual format for this year’s show to prioritize the health and safety of locals, visitors and the industry,” Phua added.

“We will continue to extend our full support to Informa Markets during this period and look forward to Singapore playing host to the live event in 2021,” Phua continued.

Launched in 1976, OSEA has grown to be the largest and most established oil and gas industry event in Asia, according to its website. Over 15,000 attendees were expected to join the live event this year, OSEA’s website shows.

Several events have become fully digital in 2020 due to the pandemic. These include Oil & Gas UK’s share fair, Gastech and ADIPEC. As of August 21, 10:25am CEST, there have been 56,099 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, with 27 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 22.4 million confirmed cases of the virus and 788,503 deaths, WHO data shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com