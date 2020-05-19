Oryx Launches Binding Season for Delaware Pipeline

Oryx Delaware Oil Transport LLC (ODOT) has launched a binding open season to obtain volume commitments to support a proposed expansion of a portion of ODOT’s pipeline system.

The company is proposing a capacity expansion on the ODOT system from its Crane Station in Crane, Texas to Gray Oak Pipeline LLC’s Crane Station, also in Crane, Texas. The open season began on May 18 and will end at 5:00 p.m. CDT on June 17, 2020.

The open season process allows potential shippers an opportunity to gain firm capacity on the expansion by making volume commitments to ODOT. Shippers that decide to execute a transportation services agreement and make volume commitments will receive firm capacity rights up to an amount equal to each shipper’s elected volume commitment.

Some of the key terms and conditions of the open season include:

Committed shippers that execute a TSA during the open season must agree to commit to ship a certain volume amount of crude petroleum on the project over a specified period, and the minimum volume commitment is 5,000 barrels per day.

The minimum initial term that must be elected by a committed shipper is seven years.

Committed shippers will have the option to ramp-up their volume commitments during the initial term of the TSA.

Midland-based Oryx Midstream is the largest privately held midstream crude operator in the Permian Basin. The company owns and operates an oil gathering and transportation system supported by nearly one million acres under long-term dedications from more than 30 customers. The system’s 2.9 million barrels of storage and 1,550 miles of in-service pipeline span ten counties in Texas and two in New Mexico.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.