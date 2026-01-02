Orsted Files Legal Challenge to Wind Farm Suspension

Orsted A/S filed a legal complaint after the Trump administration suspended the lease of a wind project that's near completion off Rhode Island.

Orsted A/S filed a legal complaint after the Trump administration suspended the lease of a wind project that’s near completion off Rhode Island.

The US government’s order “violates applicable law,” the Danish developer and joint-venture partner Skyborn Renewables said in a statement. The firms will call for the suspension to be lifted until the court hands down a final verdict.

It’s the second time the Revolution Wind project has been targeted by the administration. After the government issued a stop-work order in the summer, a judge ruled construction could resume while a legal challenge was underway. President Donald Trump has fought aggressively to thwart the growth of the industry as he rolls back Biden-era climate policies and champions fossil fuels.

Orsted rose as much as 3.7% at the open on Friday. The shares slumped more than 30% last year, dragged lower by Trump’s repeated attacks on the sector and by management’s decision to hold a massive share sale, which was effectively a handout by the Danish government.

Revolution Wind “faces substantial harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order,” the company said in the statement. The project is 87% complete and expected to be ready to deliver power to American homes this year.

The US in December suspended leases for five wind farms under construction off the East Coast, citing concerns over national security as the huge turbines may interfere with radar systems. Aside from Revolution Wind, Orsted’s Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York was also affected.

The company “continues to evaluate all options” in relation to that project, including possible legal proceedings, it said in the statement. Other major developers, including Equinor ASA, are engaging with US authorities over security concerns tied to offshore wind.