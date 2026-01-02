Orsted, Equinor File Legal Challenges to Wind Farm Halt

Orsted A/S and Equinor ASA filed legal challenges to the Trump administration's decision to halt construction of their U.S. offshore wind projects.

(Update) January 2, 2026, 9:14 PM GMT: Article updated.

European developers Orsted A/S and Equinor ASA filed legal challenges to the Trump administration’s decision to halt construction of their US offshore wind projects.

Both companies called the government’s action unlawful and asked that the halt be lifted until the court makes a final verdict.

The US in December suspended leases for five wind farms under construction on the East Coast. The suspensions are part of President Donald Trump’s effort to aggressively thwart the growth of the industry as he rolls back Biden-era climate policies and champions fossil fuels.

It’s the second time Orsted’s Revolution Wind and Equinor’s Empire Wind projects have been halted by the administration. In September, a judge ruled Revolution Wind, could resume work while a legal challenge to an initial halt was underway. Equinor was able to resume construction of its wind farm off New York last spring after the administration reversed its first stop-work order for the project.

Orsted rose 4.6% Friday The shares slumped more than 30% last year, dragged lower by Trump’s repeated attacks on the sector and by management’s decision to hold a massive share sale, which was effectively a handout by the Danish government.

Revolution Wind, a joint venture between Orsted and Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables, “faces substantial harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order,” Orsted said in its statement.

The project is 87% complete and expected to be ready to deliver power to American homes this year, according to the company. Orsted’s Sunrise Wind project off New York was also affected.

The Danish company “continues to evaluate all options” in relation to that project, including possible legal proceedings, it said in the statement.

Equinor, based in Norway, said it has invested more than $4 billion in Empire Wind, which is more than 60% complete.