ORLEN Signs Up for More Renewable Hydrogen from Finland

ORLEN SA has signed agreements with ABO Energy Suomi, Nordic Ren-Gas and VolagHy Kuopio SPV for the supply of renewable hydrogen to Poland.

"The Finnish companies with which ORLEN has signed the agreements are implementing key projects in the area of production of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives: ABO Energy Suomi is developing installations with a total capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, Nordic Ren-Gas is constructing integrated facilities producing e-methane using renewable hydrogen and biogenic CO2 and VolagHy Kuopio SPV is developing a synthetic fuel production project with a capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes per year, with plans for further expansion across the Nordic region", said a joint statement online. The companies did not disclose agreed volumes or contract durations.

The statement disclosed that ORLEN had already signed an agreement last year with Finland's leading producer of green hydrogen, P2X Solutions Oy.

P2X Solutions "operates Finland’s first industrial-scale facility for the production of renewable hydrogen and e-methane in Harjavalta and is pursuing further investments aimed at achieving one GW [gigawatts] of installed production capacity within the next decade", the statement said.

"The agreements also provide for cooperation on developing a model for future supplies of hydrogen and its derivatives to Poland", the companies added.

"The partners will also work together to define the logistical conditions enabling the transport of hydrogen and its derivatives from Finland to the ORLEN Group’s refining and chemical facilities in Poland".

Marcin Wasilewski, a member of ORLEN's Management Board for Transition, said, "The agreements we have signed represent to us a key building block in the development of a European hydrogen ecosystem. They enable us to tap into the expertise, experience and capabilities of the Finnish companies, ensuring access to competitively priced hydrogen that can be safely stored in Poland and supplied across Central Europe".

ORLEN, which has seven active underground gas storage facilities, plans to tap into Poland's salt caverns for the "large-scale" underground storage of hydrogen, the joint statement said.

Polish Minister of State Assets Wojciech Balczun was quoted in the statement as saying, "The Polish economy should continue to diversify its energy sources, as this is crucial for strengthening our economic and political security".

"Hydrogen is widely regarded as the fuel of the future, and Polish companies must take part in the race to fully leverage its potential", Balczun added.

Finnish Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio said, "Finland’s diversified energy mix provides some of Europe's most stable and affordable energy prices, enabling companies to scale up hydrogen production and support the clean transition. Joint projects enhance competitiveness and energy security in both countries".

