Orlen Secures Environmental Decision for 1 GW Baltic East Wind Project

Orlen SA said Tuesday the Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection (RDOS) in Gdansk had issued a decision allowing the proposed Baltic East wind project, which has a planned capacity of about one gigawatt (GW), to join Poland's first offshore wind auction, scheduled next month.

Baltic East, the state-backed company's second offshore wind project, is proposed to rise on a 110-square-kilometer (42.47 square miles) site around 22.5 kilometers (13.98 miles) off Poland's Baltic coast and adjacent to Baltic Power. Orlen aims to connect Baltic East to the grid by 2032.

Meanwhile the under-construction Baltic Power, Orlen's first offshore wind project with an initial capacity of nearly 1.2 GW, is targeted for startup 2026.

"The RDOS decision covers turbines, foundations, offshore substations and inter-array cables", Orlen said in an online statement Tuesday. "A decision for the grid connection infrastructure is being sought through a separate environmental procedure.

"Baltic East already holds a siting decision, a decision on the preliminary grid connection conditions for the transmission system and a permit to lay and maintain cables within internal sea waters and the territorial sea.

"Design and engineering work has also begun to prepare the documentation required for building permit applications.

"Prior to receiving the decision, a dozen Polish companies carried out comprehensive environmental studies and analyses commissioned by the Orlen Group. Their findings confirmed that the technical and organizational solutions proposed for Baltic East will effectively limit the project's environmental impact. These include, among other measures, a corridor enabling migratory birds to fly across the offshore wind farm area and appropriate measures to protect the marine environment from underwater noise".

At the auction scheduled December 17, up to four GW of capacity will be offered, as announced by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office July 2.

"Participation in the auction marks a key stage for Baltic East, which is now entering a decisive phase of development - from finalizing the permitting to taking the final investment decision and commencing construction work", Orlen said Tuesday.

"The project envisages extensive use of local content by engaging Polish companies in component supplies as well as logistics and service provision, which will strengthen the domestic value chain and, ultimately, the wider economy".

Orlen president Ireneusz Fafara said, "Our ambition is for Polish companies to account for as much as half of the project's value over the farm’s entire lifecycle".

