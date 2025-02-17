ORLEN Discovers New Gas Field in Poland

ORLEN Group said it has discovered a new gas field in Poznań, Poland.

The Siedlemin field, near the town of Jarocin, was discovered at a depth of approximately 1.86 miles (3 kilometers) as part of a joint project of ORLEN S.A. and ORLEN Upstream Polska, with exploration drilling executed by Exalo Drilling. After production tests, the field’s reserves were estimated to be more than 8.3 billion cubic feet (235 million cubic meters) of natural gas.

ORLEN said in a news release that production from the new find will be “facilitated by the extensive extraction infrastructure in the region.” The company stated that it currently operates three gas fields in Jarocin county and plans to explore additional prospects in the area.

The Siedlemin field is located in an area with promising prospects for hydrocarbon production, as confirmed by the results of previous exploration work and other gas discoveries in the region, including Radlin, Klęka, Klęka E, Roszków, and Chwalęcin, according to the release.

“In line with our commitments, we are maximizing gas production in Poland to harness every available opportunity. The discovery of the Siedlemin field near Jarocin underscores the strong position of the Province of Poznań on Poland’s energy map. It is in this province that ORLEN produces the largest volumes of natural gas domestically,” Wiesław Prugar, member of the ORLEN Management Board for Upstream, said.

“The exploration and discovery of new fields are integral to our strategy, where gas plays a crucial role in supporting the energy transition by balancing the system that increasingly relies on renewable energy sources. ORLEN’s production activities also bring tangible financial benefits to local communities,” Prugar added.

In 2023, ORLEN’s natural gas production reached 7.1 billion cubic meters, accounting for 4 percent of Poland’s total demand. Of this, 3.4 billion cubic meters were extracted in Poland, with nearly 1.7 billion cubic meters coming from Poznań, it noted.

The company’s strategy through 2035 provides for an increase in total natural gas production from domestic and foreign fields to 12 billion cubic meters by 2030, including 4 billion cubic meters from fields in Poland, according to the release.

Poland’s First Offshore Wind Farm Begins Construction

Meanwhile, ORLEN and Northland Power have started construction of Poland’s first offshore wind farm, located in the Baltic Sea.

With a total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW), the Baltic Power wind farm is set to begin operation in 2026, delivering electricity capable of powering over 1.5 million households, ORLEN said in a separate news release.

Offshore wind is a key element of ORLEN's new strategy, which targets the deployment of more than 4 GW of installed capacity in the Baltic Sea in partnership with industry players, it said. The company has committed to developing three additional offshore wind farms, for which it has already secured licenses.

“Our new strategy is about action and delivering tangible progress, as demonstrated by Poland’s first offshore wind farm. After months of intensive work, we are proud to confirm that the first foundations for the Baltic Power project have been installed. 2025 will be a milestone year for this development, as hundreds of our employees undertake the largest offshore installation campaign in Poland’s history,” ORLEN CEO Ireneusz Fąfara said.

“By 2026, energy from the Baltic Sea will be flowing to consumers for the first time. This is clean, stable, and secure power that will drive Poland’s economy forward. It also creates opportunities for Polish businesses to grow alongside our project. This is the energy of tomorrow – starting today,” Fąfara added.

Upon completion, Baltic Power will be Poland’s first operational offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, delivering approximately 4,000 gigawatt-hours of zero-emission electricity annually and resulting in carbon dioxide emissions reduction of around 2.8 million metric tons per year, compared to conventional power generation, the company stated.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com