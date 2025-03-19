ORLEN Commits More LNG for Ukraine

Naftogaz has secured an additional supply of about 3.53 billion cubic feet of natural gas from the Polish company.

Naftogaz Group has secured an additional supply of about 100 million cubic meters (3.53 billion cubic feet) of natural gas from ORLEN SA.

“The gas will be transported to Ukraine in April and will be used to create strategic gas reserves, which are crucial for Ukraine’s energy security and for ensuring the stable passage of the next heating season”, Ukrainian state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz said in an online statement.

The new contract raises committed gas deliveries for Ukraine under a recent liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement between the companies to around 200 million cubic meters.

For the second contract, Poland’s majority state-owned ORLEN has procured an LNG cargo from the United States and will regasify this for transfer on the Polish-Ukrainian border, ORLEN said separately.

“Stable gas supplies remain our top priority”, Naftogaz acting chair Roman Chumak said. “Cooperation with ORLEN expands Ukraine’s LNG import capacity and enhances energy security.

“We are diversifying supply sources to ensure a reliable and accessible gas supply, especially amid ongoing Russian attacks on our infrastructure”.

On March 7, Naftogaz said its gas production infrastructure had been attacked “for the seventeenth time, causing damage to critical gas production sites”.

“We are working to mitigate the aftermath of the strikes and assess the damage”, Chumak said then. “Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary steps to restore operations at the facilities damaged in the attack. We are doing, and will continue to do, everything possible to ensure the country's gas supply despite ongoing threats”.

ORLEN chief executive and president Ireneusz Fąfara said in comments about the new contract, “We continue to develop our trading expertise and leverage our experience in the U.S. market, enabling us to provide attractive commercial terms to our partners”.

“At the same time, we are proud to contribute to Ukraine’s energy diversification, reinforcing our neighbor’s energy security”, Fąfara added.

Earlier this month the two companies announced a memorandum of cooperation in the LNG sector to help Ukraine diversify its energy supply. The first act of the agreement will be the sale by ORLEN of about 100 million cubic of gas.

“The agreement is a framework arrangement aimed at strengthening cooperation to enhance Ukraine’s energy security through the diversification of gas supply sources and routes to the country”, ORLEN said March 7.

Robert Soszynski, vice president of ORLEN’s management board for operations, said at the time, “Our relationship will be based on commercial terms, but securing an additional source of gas is vital for Ukraine also from the point of view of its security”.

“It is through diversification that ORLEN ensures stable and competitive gas supplies for Polish consumers and can be a reliable partner for foreign counterparties”, Soszyński added.

Chumak said, “Ukraine has a robust gas transportation system and Europe’s largest underground storage facilities, offering unique opportunities for LNG market expansion”.

“Partnering with ORLEN strengthens energy security, diversifies supply routes, and accelerates Ukraine’s integration into the European gas market”, Chumak added.

