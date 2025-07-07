ORLEN Ceases All Supply of Russian Oil

'We have concluded the last legacy contract for Russian crude deliveries to the Czech Republic'.

The ORLEN Group said it has ceased all deliveries of Russian crude in its supply chain.

The Polish energy company said all of its refineries have been supplied with non-Russian oil since March, with the final contract for Russian oil delivery from Rosneft ending June 30.

Earlier, ORLEN terminated all contracts for deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline and ceased importing Russian oil by sea, the company said in a news release.

Since April 2023, all of the crude processed by ORLEN’s Polish and Lithuanian refineries has been sourced from non-Russian sources, the company stated.

"We have concluded the last legacy contract for Russian crude deliveries to the Czech Republic. As of 1 July 2025, the ORLEN Group – and, through this, our entire region – will be free from Russian oil,” ORLEN Management Board President and CEO Ireneusz Fąfara said.

“We have closed this chapter and are jointly building a secure future for Central and Eastern Europe. Today, we purchase crude oil from across the globe. Our refineries process feedstock from the Middle East and Persian Gulf, the North Sea, Africa, and both Americas. This is what real energy security looks like, the one we promised to Polish citizens and neighbors,” Fafara continued.

“Ending the ORLEN Group’s reliance on Russian energy resources was made possible through strong partnerships, especially with transmission system operators. Their cooperation has enabled us to bring in oil and gas from alternative sources. However, this success ultimately stems from our own determination, exemplified by strategic contracts to secure new transmission capacities,” he said.

The Rosneft contract, which was signed twelve years ago, covered deliveries to ORLEN’s refinery in Litvínov, the Czech Republic. The company’s second Czech refinery in Kralupy had already been processing only non-Russian crude. However, due to limited pipeline infrastructure capable of bringing oil from alternative directions, the Litvínov plant remained dependent on supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, the company said.

Following Russia’s military conflict with Ukraine, the Czech government requested a temporary exemption from European Union (EU) sanctions to continue importing Russian crude to maintain stable supply to the Czech fuel market, ORLEN said.

The EU granted the exemption, allowing state-owned oil pipeline company MERO, which develops and maintains the Czech Republic’s pipeline infrastructure, time to expand the capacity of the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) toward the country. The TAL facilitates crude deliveries by sea to the Italian port of Trieste, from where the oil is transported overland through Austria and Germany, according to the release.

During this period, ORLEN prepared the Litvínov refinery, which had historically relied solely on Russian crude, for processing alternative grades of oil. The company said it “carried out extensive technological upgrades and tested a variety of crude blends”.

In March, after the launch of the TAL Plus pipeline extension, ORLEN transitioned fully to alternative supplies. Currently, the Czech refineries process crude sourced from various regions, including the North Sea, the Mediterranean, Saudi Arabia, South and North America, and Africa, the company said.

