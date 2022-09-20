Origin to Sell 100 Percent of Its Beetaloo Basin Stake

Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin.

Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin, and that it intends to exit its upstream exploration permits, “as the company focuses on its strategy and ambition to lead the energy transition”.

The company outlined that agreements have been executed with Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited to divest Origin’s 77.5 percent interest in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Basin for an upfront consideration of $60 million and a royalty on future production over the life of field across the Origin interest being acquired. Origin has also executed a gas sale agreement for offtake of future gas production, the company said.

Origin stated that it will undertake a strategic review of all remaining exploration permits, excluding its interests in Australia Pacific LNG), with a view to exiting those permits “over time”. Origin will continue to comply with its obligations under existing joint venture agreements and work with its joint venture partners as it considers its exit, the company emphasized.

“The decision to divest our interest in the Beetaloo and exit other upstream exploration permits over time will enable greater flexibility to allocate capital towards our strategic priorities to grow cleaner energy and customer solutions, and deliver reliable energy through the transition,” Origin CEO Frank Calabria said in a company statement.

“We’ve been exploring in the Beetaloo Basin alongside our partner Falcon for eight years, and we’re grateful for the strong support we have received from the local community, including Native Title holders and contractors, as well as the Northern Territory and Federal governments,” Calabria added.

Calabria noted that Origin believes gas will continue to play an important role in the energy mix and highlighted that it remains a core part of Origin’s business.

“Gas will continue to have an important role in our business, particularly through our interest in Australia Pacific LNG and role as upstream operator in that venture, and in the broader energy mix as we look to underpin reliable energy supply to customers and accelerate our investment into the energy transition,” Calabria said.

According to the Australian Government’s website, the Beetaloo Sub-basin “has the potential to rival the world’s biggest and best gas resources”. Developing the resource could create thousands of jobs and drive significant economic growth in the Northern Territory, the site notes.

Back in February this year, Origin revealed that it was proposing to accelerate its exit from coal-fired power generation. The company said that notice had been submitted to the Australian Energy Market Operator indicating the potential early retirement of the Eraring power station at the end of the required three and half year notice period.

“To enable Origin to support the market’s continued transition to renewables, we intend to utilize the Eraring site beyond any retirement of the coal-fired power station, with plans to install a large-scale battery,” Calabria said in a company statement at the time.

“We have carefully weighed Eraring’s future for some time, which has included extensive consultation with the NSW government to identify what options might exist for the future of the plant. Eraring is a high-quality asset, run by a skilled and dedicated team, that has worked tirelessly to supply reliable and affordable energy in NSW for four decades,” he added in the statement.

“However, it has become increasingly clear over the last few years that the influx of renewables has changed the nature of demand for baseload power,” Calabria continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com