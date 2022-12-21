Oregon Bans Sale of Non-Zero Emissions Cars
The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, which is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), adopted rules Monday to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035, Oregon’s official state website has revealed.
Dubbed Advanced Clean Cars II, the rules build on regulations in place since 2005 that have laid the groundwork for the increase in automakers providing zero emission vehicles to the market, the site outlined. The new rule goes into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025, the site noted.
Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles, Oregon’s site highlighted, adding that many major manufacturers have already announced significant increases in the number of electric vehicles they intend to produce to meet this new demand.
“The commission’s action puts the state in a position to expand our charging infrastructure and ensure grid reliability,” Leah Feldon, DEQ’s interim director, said in a government statement.
“It also incentivizes auto manufacturers to send all electric model options to Oregon,” Feldon added in the statement.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a significant part of Oregon’s comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the ACC II Rule is a major step towards meeting our goals, while also advancing equitable access to electric vehicles for all Oregonians by supporting the development of a robust used zero-emission vehicle market”.
Oregon’s state site highlighted that, over the past 13 months, Oregon has adopted the Advanced Clean Trucks Rule, which begins to transition Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty trucks to zero emission technologies, the Climate Protection Program, which sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions, and the Clean Fuels Program Expansion, which reduces emissions from transportation fuels.
Rigzone has contacted the Oregon Fuels Association (OFA) for comment on Oregon’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule. At the time of writing, the OFA has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
Back in May, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that it was “all in on transportation electrification”.
The agency noted at the time that it was committing $100 million over the next five years to build out Oregon’s public electric vehicle charging network on several major road corridors, and to increase access for all to EV charging in communities throughout the state.
The funding is coming from a mix of federal and state sources and was approved by the Oregon Transportation Commission at a March 30 meeting, the organization highlighted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- EU Agrees To Temporarily Limit Excessive Gas Prices
- Gas Prices At Cheapest Levels Since June 2021
- Aker Solutions Breaks Order Intake Record With Aker BP Deals
- Cold Weather Not Expected To Disrupt Oil And Gas Production Severely
- Brookfield's $12.3B Origin Takeover Bid On Track
- Petrobras Itapu Field FPSO Starts Production
- ADNOC Buys 24.9 Percent Stake In OMV From Mubadala
- Wintershall Dea Picks AGR Software For Drilling And Well Projects
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK