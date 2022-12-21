Oregon Bans Sale of Non-Zero Emissions Cars

New rules require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, which is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), adopted rules Monday to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035, Oregon’s official state website has revealed.

Dubbed Advanced Clean Cars II, the rules build on regulations in place since 2005 that have laid the groundwork for the increase in automakers providing zero emission vehicles to the market, the site outlined. The new rule goes into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025, the site noted.

Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles, Oregon’s site highlighted, adding that many major manufacturers have already announced significant increases in the number of electric vehicles they intend to produce to meet this new demand.

“The commission’s action puts the state in a position to expand our charging infrastructure and ensure grid reliability,” Leah Feldon, DEQ’s interim director, said in a government statement.

“It also incentivizes auto manufacturers to send all electric model options to Oregon,” Feldon added in the statement.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “reducing emissions from the transportation sector is a significant part of Oregon’s comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the ACC II Rule is a major step towards meeting our goals, while also advancing equitable access to electric vehicles for all Oregonians by supporting the development of a robust used zero-emission vehicle market”.

Oregon’s state site highlighted that, over the past 13 months, Oregon has adopted the Advanced Clean Trucks Rule, which begins to transition Oregon’s medium- and heavy-duty trucks to zero emission technologies, the Climate Protection Program, which sets limits on greenhouse gas emissions, and the Clean Fuels Program Expansion, which reduces emissions from transportation fuels.

Rigzone has contacted the Oregon Fuels Association (OFA) for comment on Oregon’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule. At the time of writing, the OFA has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

Back in May, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced that it was “all in on transportation electrification”.

The agency noted at the time that it was committing $100 million over the next five years to build out Oregon’s public electric vehicle charging network on several major road corridors, and to increase access for all to EV charging in communities throughout the state.

The funding is coming from a mix of federal and state sources and was approved by the Oregon Transportation Commission at a March 30 meeting, the organization highlighted.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com