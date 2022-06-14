Orcadian Energy Submits Plan For Development Of UK North Sea Field

Orcadian Energy has submitted a draft field development plan for the Pilot oilfield in the UK North Sea to the North Sea Transition Authority.

Oil and gas company Orcadian Energy has submitted a draft field development plan for the Pilot oilfield in the UK North Sea to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Orcadian has 79 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Pilot oilfield and the oilfield field development plan builds upon work done in the concept selection process which culminated in NSTA sending a ‘letter of no objection’ to the low-emissions concept selected by Orcadian.

The company’s proposed low emissions project is based upon an FPSO vessel with thirty-four wells to be drilled by a jack-up rig through a pair of wellhead platforms and provision of power from a floating wind turbine.

Emissions per barrel produced are expected to be about an eighth of the 2020 North Sea average, and less than half of the lowest emitting oil facility currently operating on the UKCS.

On a global basis, this places the Pilot oilfield emissions at the low end of the lowest 5 percent of global oil production. The draft field development plan will be discussed and agreed upon between NSTA and Orcadian over the coming months, but it cannot be approved until the associated development finance has been finalized. The structured farm-out process, that has been initiated for Pilot, is a key part of that process.

At the same time, the directors understand that the introduction of the Energy Profits Levy by the UK Government last month has radically improved the economics of a farm-in deal for some potential farminees. Whilst the levy did introduce a further tax on profits from UK oil and gas companies, it also introduced significant investment allowances to encourage oil and gas companies to reinvest their profits to support the economy, jobs, and UK energy security.

Accordingly, for companies that pay both the levy and UK ring fence corporation tax – a modified form of corporation tax only payable by the UK oil and gas industry, the after-tax cost of development could be reduced by up to 75 percent when compared with a non-tax paying company.

The Orcadian board believes that this will make the investment in the development of the Pilot oilfield an increasingly attractive opportunity.

“Submission of the draft FDP is a further important milestone for the Pilot development and highlights the maturity of the project,” Steve Brown, Orcadian’s CEO, said.

“Our focus on minimizing emissions means that the project will be especially attractive to companies that wish to drive down their emissions intensity whilst the introduction of the investment allowances as part of the Energy Profits Levy will surely incentivize operators to double down on investing in domestic energy security. We look forward to a heightened level of interest in our project and providing further updates as the process progresses,” he added.

