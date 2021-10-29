Orcadian Energy Gets FPSO Offers For Pilot Oilfield

Orcadian Energy has received three expressions of interest for the provision of an FPSO vessel for the Pilot development in the UK North Sea.

Namely, Orcadian tapped Crondall Energy to approach the FPSO providers on its behalf. The company stated that three of the four companies approached – all currently operating FPSOs on the UK Continental Shelf – submitted their proposals.

“We were very pleased to have received three such high-quality expressions of interest for the provision of an FPSO for the Pilot development. We will be evaluating these proposals and discussing them with the contractors, to optimize both the vessel selection and the technical and commercial framework for engaging an FPSO contractor as a partner in the development of Pilot,” Steve Brown, Orcadian’s CEO, stated.

Orcadian will now enter discussions to clarify the proposals. The process is expected to take several months, and the company will announce its preferred partner for the Pilot oilfield at a later date.

The company is the sole owner of the Pilot oilfield which lies in blocks 21/27, 21/28, 28/2, and 28/3 some 150 kilometers east of Aberdeen. The proposed development plan for Pilot is based upon an FPSO vessel, while a jack-up rig will drill over thirty wells through a pair of wellhead platforms. The development will also include a floating wind turbine to provide much of the energy used in the production process.

The Pilot discovery also comprises Pilot Main and Pilot South with 78.8 MMbbl of 2P reserves. Licenses P2320 and P2482 – also owned by the company – contain a further 77.8 MMbbl of 2C contingent resources in the Elke, Narwhal, and Blakeney discoveries. In total there are around 191 MMbbl of unrisked prospective resources within these licenses.

