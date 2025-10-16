Oracle Taps VoltaGrid for Data Center Power Infrastructure

VoltaGrid will deploy 2.3 GW of 'cutting-edge, ultra-low-emissions infrastructure, supplied by Energy Transfer's pipeline network, to support the energy demands of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's next-generation artificial intelligence data centers'.

VoltaGrid LLC said Wednesday it has secured an agreement with Oracle Corp to deliver technology to enable the supply of natural gas-derived electricity to the information technology major's data centers.

The Houston, Texas-based gas power solutions provider will deploy 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of "cutting-edge, ultra-low-emissions infrastructure, supplied by Energy Transfer’s pipeline network, to support the energy demands of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) data centers", it said in a press release.

"The VoltaGrid power infrastructure will be delivered through the proprietary VoltaGrid platform - a modular, high-transient-response system developed by VoltaGrid with key suppliers, including INNIO Jenbacher and ABB".

"This power plant deployment is being supplied with firm natural gas from Energy Transfer's expansive pipeline and storage systems", VoltaGrid added.

OCI executive vice president Mahesh Thiagarajan said, "AI workloads are uniquely power-intensive and highly variable, often creating swings in demand. By collaborating with VoltaGrid, we're engineering innovations that dampen these swings, making AI's power usage more stable, predictable and grid-friendly".

"VoltaGrid’s platform joins OCI’s broad energy portfolio to bolster our leading-edge AI infrastructure with dependable power that can be effortlessly scaled", Thiagarajan added.

Earlier this year VoltaGrid and Vantage Data Centers signed an agreement to deploy over one GW of power generation capacity across the latter's North American portfolio using VoltaGrid's gas microgrid technology.

"This collaboration will set a new benchmark for speed, reliability and energy access, meeting the growing demand for data center energy solutions driven by hyperscalers and large cloud providers without putting additional cost or strain on grid systems", a joint statement said February 11.

Vantage Data Centers operates campuses in the United States and Canada that electrify and connect cloud providers and large enterprises, according to the company.

"Cloud and AI technologies require the rapid development of additional data center infrastructure", commented Dana Adams, Vantage Data Centers president for North America. "The sector faces a major hurdle in securing timely power at scale.

"Partnering with VoltaGrid is an ideal solution to deploy capacity in constrained power markets to meet customer demand for new and innovative technologies that will bring social and economic benefits".

The companies expect VoltaGrid’s emission control solutions to accelerate permitting for their projects.

"VoltaGrid's technology can take advantage of 100 percent hydrogen-based or renewable natural gas fuel sources when viable and offers carbon offsets for advanced net zero solutions", they said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com