Optime Subsea Signs 3-year Deal to Rent ROCS to Wintershall Dea
Wintershall Dea has turned to Optime Subsea to secure the services of remote-controlled subsea well completion and intervention systems at its operated fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
Under the agreement, Wintershall Dea will rent three Remotely Operated Controls System (ROCS) including its universal landing string system (panpipe), and two wireless electric subsea control and intervention systems (eSCILS) from Optime Subsea, the company’s statement reads.
Optime Subsea will also provide technical service personnel to Wintershall Dea under the agreement that has a three-year firm period, and two additional two-year options. Optime Subsea estimates that it could generate some NOK 500 million ($48.5 million) in revenues, should the entire contract be exercised.
“This contract manifests our position as the leading global supplier of remote-controlled well completion and intervention systems. Our solutions are tailored to simplify subsea, entailing less equipment offshore, lower weight, less logistics, lower HSE risk, lower emissions and lower costs. We look forward to supporting Wintershall Dea in achieving this,” says Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO at Optime Subsea.
Optime Subsea had made an investment in 2022 to build ten similar ROCS Systems. Six are already contracted, with a North Sea operator ordering the first two, a West African operator ordering the third and Wintershall Dea now ordering three.
“The decision to make such a large upfront investment was based on our market position and interest received from operators globally, plus an attempt to manage supply chain constraints. Looking back, it was obviously an ambitious but smart decision. We expect to close contracts for the remaining four systems during the next six months,” adds Jan-Fredrik Carlsen.
The ROCS is a fully battery-powered and umbilical-less system for well-completion operations. The eSCILS is a battery-powered and umbilical-less subsea access device for well interventions and workover operations.
Optime Subsea will manufacture all equipment at the company’s headquarters in Notodden, Norway.
