OPITO Supports Cross Sector Skills Transfer

Global energy industry skills body OPITO has announced that, together with the Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB), it has launched a new standard to support the transition of marine personnel into the oil and gas industry.

The OPITO Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training (BOSIET) with Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System (CA-EBS) recognizes similarities between the BOSIET training requirements for workers travelling to offshore installations and the maritime industry’s STCW95/2010 certification, OPITO noted. It is delivered via a one-day conversion course, which was said to have been successfully piloted in early 2020.

The new standard provides an efficient way for marine personnel to broaden their career options, according to OPITO, which outlined that the opportunity for maritime employees to transition between the offshore sector has been impacted by differing training practices and procedures.

“There are many commonalities that already exist between the maritime and oil and gas sectors, not least the fact that both are fortunate to benefit from a professional, highly skilled and capable workforce,” OPITO’s chief executive officer John McDonald said in an organization statement.

“As we transition towards a lower carbon future, and as highlighted in our most recent skills landscape report, our success will depend on our ability to collaborate across industries to ensure the availability of a flexible and multi-skilled workforce,” he added.

“That is what our strategic partnership with the MNTB and the introduction of this new standard sets out to achieve, marking an important first step in that direction,” McDonald continued.

Kathryn Neilson, the director of the MNTB, said, “through our ongoing collaboration with OPITO, we identified the opportunity to create a training program that will enable marine personnel to more readily bring their skills and experiences to the table in the oil and gas industry”.

“The focus for both our organizations has always been on the provision of quality training and the creation of a safer working environment for those employed across our industries, and this is just the start of a what promises to be a very effective partnership,” Neilson added.

OPITO is a not for profit organization with offices all around the globe. The industry-owned organization works with governments, national oil companies, operators and contractors, offering a range of services and products to meet international skills needs and support workforce development, according to its website.

The MNTB describes itself as the shipping industry’s central body for promoting and developing sector specific education, training and skills. The organization is based in London, UK.

